“There is a tide in the affairs of men which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune. Omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat.”
In contemplating upon the recent local government election, my thoughts dwelled on these words of wisdom expounded by Brutus in William Shakespeare’s play, Julius Caesar.
Clearly, T&T’s voyage toward Nationhood, enthusiastically begun on Independence Day 1962, is at a critical inflection point. Subordinated and ignored on the way, it is imperative that we recognise this and take full advantage of the moment.
No society escapes or is always in control of ebbs and flows. Oft-times, we fail to grasp whether the tide is an obstacle, a warning sign or an opportunity.
Yet, for our own good and welfare, irrespective of ebb or flow, we must embrace the status quo with insightfulness and optimism. The alternative is to risk missing pivotal opportunities to maintain the way forward and consequently lose them altogether.
As Trinidad and Tobago approaches its 61st Independence anniversary we have been confronted with a dilemma whereby approximately 70 per cent of our electorate has told our two main political parties that we are grossly dissatisfied with the way they are pursuing the nation’s interests. Plainly speaking, all political parties were resoundingly rejected at the polls, stragglers included. The outcome most hopefully salvageable is the worn-out disposition of the electorate.
Unless we pick ourselves up and take advantage of the message so overwhelmingly conveyed, we may well find ourselves accelerating headlong toward self-destruction.
For we are at our lowest ebb. Patriotism and statesmanship no longer matter, give and take have been abandoned, crime and violence run amok, lust for power, money and instant gratification imperil us; immorality in public affairs is now treasured and standards are falling depressingly: all this as beleaguered political leaders search desperately for relevance and citizens made to dangle despairingly and precipitously on the edge.
A weird political breed stalks the land drifting hypnotically in outrageous recklessness, crucifying the tenets of integrity, decency and decorum and descending disrespectfully and dishonourably into treacherous and murky waters.
The nation has had enough. All right-thinking citizens must stand up and be counted: become involved in rescuing T&T from the despicable forces which smear the tapestry of our beloved land. There is no obstacle to development and progress that T&T cannot overcome if, as a nation, we tackle them together. But it requires, at minimum, a modicum of reciprocity.
Since 2015, that ball has been in the court of the parliamentary Opposition, if only they will honour their oath of office and follow the example of collaboration and cooperation extended toward them by the PNM when that party was itself in opposition during the period 2010 to 2015.
Herein lies the demand for a bold, imaginative and responsible intervention: making the choice between taking responsibility for restoring the soul of the nation or leaving it in the hands of fate. On August 14, the citizenry exercised their free will. It resulted in fate dictating that we take stock of ourselves.
Neither time nor tide waits on us. If we fail to convert the ebbing tide into a gratuitous opportunity, we may well find ourselves inextricably mired: deeply immersed in miserable shallows and facing inevitable unbearable misfortune.
It was in an effort to take steps to pre-empt this predicament that, in concluding my five-part series, published in this newspaper in commemoration of last year’s 60th Independence anniversary, I cautioned that “for too long we have been struggling to become one people and with the choice of destiny squarely in our own hands, we must embrace one another”. Further, that “it is only in this spirit that we will ensure achievement of our national purpose without malevolence or malice, and nationhood without venom or vindictiveness: not without difference of opinion, but without those deep and destructive divisions and depths of discord which have bedevilled our initiatives for the past 60 years”.
In proffering a way forward, six cornerstones were cited upon which I still truly believe our quest toward Nationhood ought collectively to be grounded. They were interracial solidarity, a congenial industrial relations environment, best in class productivity, exemplary standards of work ethic, economic prudence and a law-abiding society.
I posited that “as a young nation aspiring toward nationhood and endowed with abundant creative capacities, we should harbour no qualms in uniting around these ideals. Collectively they may be construed as T&T’s National Purpose”. Regrettably, they have all been ignored.
As our 61st Independence anniversary approaches, they are commended once again for serious consideration.
Let us return to the fundamentals of our national motto: “Together we aspire, together we achieve”. It’s the only way forward.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).