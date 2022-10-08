“Words are the clothes thoughts wear.”
—Samuel Beckett, Irish writer.
The budget debate and its fallout sent me scurrying to recall Beckett’s writings. He is the author of Waiting for Godot, a play the late James Lee Wah introduced to me in the early ’70s. The state of play on the national scene reminded me of the plot: two characters, vagrants, waiting for the mysterious saviour, Godot, who promises he will appear, but never does. The play has two acts; both are meaningless and virtually the same, yet it rivets the audience. Our two political parties are like these personalities, with many empty conversations but no clear view of what they are waiting for.
The chatter revealed the thoughts of our national leadership. We saw how parliamentarians on both sides think about our children’s future and us as citizens. While Minister Imbert attempted to make sense of the situation he faced, he never understood the politics of a budget. The Government continuously fails to communicate and connect with the people in the stressful Covid aftermath. Mrs Persad-Bissessar continues to rally her partisans with populist chatter. Neither one struck you as a leader who could lead us safely through the Valley of Death.
Oil prices are high because of Russia’s war with Ukraine and supply chain interruptions, not a rise in global demand. The world’s economic recovery post-Covid is uncertain. What should we do? For some, it is the last chance to splurge! Share out the bounty! Forget the children and live for today! Meanwhile, the Saudis have decided to stash theirs away until 2023 to fulfil long-term geopolitical and social goals, but we, the Trust Fund babies, want to spend all to maintain our lifestyles.
To demonstrate the volatility of the world economic situation, the Saudis have restricted their oil output and put the strong US dollar under pressure. In 1971, John Connally, then-US Treasury Secretary, said, “the dollar is our currency, but it’s your problem”. This week, the Saudis countered dramatically. How will we be affected as a “peewat” nation in an integrated world? What is the consequence of our dollar being pegged to the US one? Apart from Marla Dukharan, nobody discusses the growing “Errors and Omissions” item in our Balance of Payments accounts. Is this corruption or capital flight?
In the immediate aftermath, the grasping nature of our manufacturers was on display. They admitted the Government had been supportive of their drive for exports. Yet, they did not itemise the Government’s financial support to their Covid-affected workers. The Government paid $4 billion in VAT returns, but they wanted all of theirs.
In personal conversations with some manufacturers, about 16 per cent of their VAT is still outstanding. A $4 billion VAT payment is more than some ministries received; in comparison, the remedial education budget was a measly $50 million. Not a word about the implications of the foreign exchange gained. Their convoluted description of VAT and exports requires some scrutiny. Can we depend on them to help us change our dependence on oil and gas? They who are like Oliver Twist, “Please, Sir, can I have more!”?
As a nation, we do not think inter-generationally. The UWI Professor of Practice, Andrew Jupiter and Dr Pedro van Meurs released a detailed research paper titled “Suggested Energy Transition Policy for Trinidad and Tobago, The Next 50 Years” on June 30, 2021. Last week, The UWI’s Dr Don Samuel looked backwards, identifying the possible cause of our flooding as “inadequate and obsolete drainage”. We believe in short-termism, so no strategic discussion took place in Parliament. Mauvais langue and sloppy talk would do.
A pivotal antidote to that short-term thinking is to have conversations with the affected parties. Instead, we saw that political pedigree means nothing when the grandchildren and children—Al-Rawi, Morris-Julian and Manning—are spoilt, entitled children.
If MP Scotland were still in school, the teacher would have sent a report card saying, “Must pay attention. Must apply himself.” These young ones reflected the story of the fabled Marie Antoinette!
As a nation, are we missing an opportunity to pair Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly with MP Anita Haynes? The nation’s children would benefit.
The old-timers, on both sides, mumbled forgettable contributions. Ease the pain, put them on a pension quickly.
Dr Rowley has apologised for his intemperate outbursts, but can he evict Mrs Persad-Bissessar, who lives rent-free in his head? He needs to focus on training his ministers. For example, he must teach Energy Minister Stuart Young that the oil majors are not long-term good boys. They run businesses to make a profit.
In 2011, Canada’s National Energy Board predicted that tar-sands-oil production would triple by 2035. By February 2021, Exxon Mobil took its entire Canadian oil sands reserves off its books. In a wink! Guyana is a priority! How wise is this new arrangement of not having the Energy Ministry’s technocrats accompany the duo?
Does Mrs Nunez-Tesheira’s emergence add clarity to long-term futures thinking? Or is she the female version of Watson Duke and Gary Griffith?
What should we do with our unexpected windfall? What do we want for our children? That should determine how we assess our leaders.
—Noble Philip
