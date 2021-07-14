The not-so-beautiful game

Football is often touted as “the beautiful game”. Brazilian legend Pele popularised the phrase when he described the game as “jogo bonito”—90 minutes of excitement, drama, and at times controversy. However, what Pele didn’t intend on being a part of football has become unavoidable —discrimination. Although UEFA, the Union of European Football, has always stood by its mantra, “Racism, discrimination and intolerance have no place in football”, the beautiful game continues to be blighted by the ugly side of prejudice—in any form. For the most recent case of racism, discrimination and intolerance in football, look to the Euro 2020 tournament which concluded on Sunday.
In case you missed it, here is a synopsis of the tournament: a Denmark player, during his team’s opening game, experienced cardiac arrest but was thankfully resuscitated; Cristiano Ronaldo went viral after removing Coca-Cola bottles during a news conference and urging the public to drink “agua” instead; a record 142 goals were scored; also a record 11 own goals were scored, more than the combined total of the 15 previous editions of the tournament; Switzerland stunned the current World Cup holders France by defeating them in the round of 16; England, facing Italy in the final, believed the trophy was “coming home”—but it didn’t. With all of this excitement and drama, it’s no wonder they call it the beautiful game. But it wasn’t all beautiful.
Punctuating the beauty of the sport were some ugly moments of discrimination; beginning with the homophobic clamping-down of LGBT rights and culminating in racial abuse on social media that followed the final result of the tournament. The Euro 2020 tournament didn’t only televise the beautiful game, it also showcased the worldwide problem of increasing LGBT discrimination and racism. Now that the final whistle has blown, we ought to focus on the not-so-beautiful side of the game and what is at stake if we continue to take basic human rights for granted.
During the tournament, UEFA sparked “rainbowgate” when it refused to allow Munich authorities to light up the Allianz-Arena stadium in rainbow colours, during Pride Month, for the Germany-Hungary match. This occurred against the recent decision by Hungary to ban the promotion of LGBT issues in its schools. The match between Hungary and Portugal also saw “fans” dressed in all black with banners that read “Anti-LMBTQ” (the Hungarian abbreviation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer). Last September, in Poland, nearly a third of the country had passed resolutions declaring themselves “LGBT-free” zones. Almost a year later, the Euro championship’s “rainbowgate” has spotlighted ongoing forms of discrimination and exclusion.
If the sustained acts of LGBT intolerance weren’t enough, another form of discrimination that reared its ugly head was sparked by the events of the beautiful game. Racism. The dramatic final this past Sunday between Italy and England culminated an enthralling month of football. After 120 minutes of football, the winner was to be decided by penalty kicks. Italy eventually won. Unfortunately, the aftermath of the result, which saw one of the England players fail to score his penalty, incited racial slurs. The player on whom England was counting to keep their trophy hopes alive just happened to be black. Coincidentally, the other two England players who failed to score their penalties were also black. This was a perfect storm for football zealots. Social media was abuzz with racist remarks that criticised the players’ sporting ability on the basis of their skin.
Closer to home, albeit with less publicity, our social media channels revealed a similar racist remark which was also linked to football. In the wake of T&T’s Gold Cup opening match in which the Soca Warriors held their nerve in a 0-0 draw against Mexico, one Twitter user, @RolandoOlvera17, took to social media to express his disgust. He referred to the Soca Warriors as “a bunch of dirty street coconut kickers”. I’ll let this tweet speak for itself and for you to make what you will of this perception of us, and of people from the Caribbean.
The racial abuse on social media directed at the three England players and at the Soca Warriors and the increasing measures to suppress LGBT rights speak to the same issue of intolerance. It also points to not just a European problem or a football problem, but to a problem affecting every country and everyone. The problem is a lack of respect and a lack of humanity.
It took a not-so-beautiful game to illuminate this problem.
The author is a PhD Student & Teaching Associate University of Massachusetts, Amherst