The other Trinidadian children

Derek Walcott, Nobel Prize winner, once lamented, “Colonials, we began with this malarial enervation: that nothing could ever be built among these rotting shacks, barefooted backyards and moulting shingles; that being poor, we already had the theatre of our lives.”
Yet, he is at one with Chinua Achebe, the towering Nigerian writer of Things Fall Apart, who asserted, “the writer cannot be excused from the task of re-education and regeneration that must be done”. Cite his famous 2008 “Mongoose” spat. (UK Guardian, June 2008.)
The events in our country can lead some to despair—“nothing could ever be built among (us)”—but this year, we have been blessed with three Trinidadian authors who should cause us to acknowledge the greatness of some of our children. This acknowledgement seeks not to discard the blunt truth of our child abuse stories, but allows us to recognise that all is not lost in our society. We may struggle but should never give up.
This unparalleled burst of writing energy stands on the shoulders of Anu Lakhan and Kevin Jared Hosein. Anu has long been toiling with words ladled out in small but rich, delightful scoops. Kevin is the 2015 Caribbean regional winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize for his entry, “The King of Settlement 4”. His poem, “The Wait is So, So Long”, was adapted into a prize-winning short film.
Ayanna Lloyd Banwo now bursts onto the literary scene with her debut novel, When We Were Birds. Named as one of the best debut novels of 2022, The Observer proclaimed it “an important new voice in fiction... grounded and mythic in its scope and carried by an incantatory prose style that recalls Arundhati Roy’s hugely impactful debut, The God of Small Things (1997).” Wow! She challenges our interpretation of our history.
What about Lisa Allen-Agostini’s The Bread the Devil Knead? It has been shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction (2022). Set in Trinidad, it deals compellingly with a woman’s journey out of gender violence and racism. She critically analyses our present in a penetrating manner.
Have we seen the delightful six-year-old Coryn Clarke, who writes prolifically for her peers? Did we see her skilfully manage her interview on TVJ, a Jamaican channel? If you did, your heart would be overflowing with pride.
This week, Alake Pilgrim will launch her debut children’s book, Zo and the Forest of Secrets, described as an evocative, atmospheric and layered fantasy adventure set in Trinidad. Alake is an accomplished writer, having twice won the regional prize for the Americas in the Commonwealth Short Story Competition. Alake says, “Every child deserves to be the hero of their own stories... see something of yourself in these pages and root for, learn and laugh along with these characters.” The future looks promising. Coryn and Alake seek to be mentors to our children.
Two decades ago, I worked with a small group who tried to help the boys at St Michael’s School for Boys. It disintegrated, prompting one of the women to comment drily, “Black men do not like black boys!” Today, young men in Laventille supportively guide other youths away from a life of crime. Hope springs in surprising places. These young men have finished secondary school and have progressed to tertiary and other institutions but seek to help those following.
What about “Chow King”, who burst into our consciousness last weekend? How refreshing is his honesty! How determined is he to succeed and not resort to crime! What do you feel when you see that drive to bring along others? Witness the outpouring of support on Twitter for him; no “crab in the barrel” behaviour!
Our challenges are grave and many. There are structural barriers and uncaring folk at the top. In his book, The Dragon Can’t Dance, Earl Lovelace describes the reality of many young women through the life of the protagonist, Sylvia. Both men and women suffer trauma in many of our communities, right in their homes. Their anger, fear and depression lead some of our leaders to tap that pain perversely.
Watson Duke’s incitement to steal from the public purse ostensibly to share among the disadvantaged taps into our sordid heritage of political corruption. He, the hyper-masculine, puts down the material markers for success for our marginalised youth in the viral video—a “red” woman and a big gold chain. He uses their desire for self-worth, dangling the accoutrements beyond their reach. From the Hyatt to the Morvant streets, he leverages the pain. But, Bunji Garlin warned in “Fire Fi Dem” that some people are like vampires, who wait to ride you like a bike. So whether it is the $60 million NEC theft or the $400 million attempted EMBD theft, these Morvant youths may receive only dregs. “So I seh, fire fi dem, fire fi dem.”
What do we wish to give life to? The authors and Bunji who provide wise counsel, or the charlatans with their bling? We have to choose! What will we build?