The pandemic beauty

Crime is on the rise as revealed by statistics easily available through a little research. It has been rising steadily for the past ten-plus years despite the ‘reassurances’ of police and politicians who provide statistics to show that there are occasional decreases in numbers, in various categories.

These decreases are temporary ‘blips’ in the overall picture, which, if charted by an unbiased observer, clearly shows the rising crime numbers as well as the rising crime rate.