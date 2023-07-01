The Peter Principle pitfall

The name Dr Laurence J Peter probably does not mean anything to you currently, but I feel certain that by the end of this column his will become a name you quote regularly. He is the eponymous developer of The Peter Principle, a satirical management concept that was founded in the ’60s but evolved to where it is now considered a serious dissection of the paucity of promotion tactics within the standard corporate hierarchy.
Its premise is simple, as all good hypotheses are. An employee is promoted based on their success in their current position, and this continues until they are promoted to a position within the company in which they are incompetent and there they remain. To put it succinctly, The Peter Principle states: “In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.”
Dr Peter argued that a person who is competent at a job would eventually get a promotion that requires different skills. One of two things then happens. They acquire the new skills, become competent in the role and then receive another promotion, until they reach a level within the organisation in which they are incompetent. Or, they do not acquire the necessary new skillset, they are incompetent in the new position, and they will never be promoted again. He called this untenable position “Final Placement” or “Peter’s Plateau”.
At this point, some exceptions have probably come to mind, based on your own experience. An obvious one is when a person is incompetent and yet still gets promoted. But there is a reason for this, Dr Peter explains. He coined this apparent anomaly “percussive sublimation”, but it is more commonly known as being “kicked upstairs”.
The incompetent worker who is promoted to a supervisory or managerial position is simply being moved out of the way of the competent workers. The employee is placed in a position where they have little to no effect on workflow or output—they are quietly moved out of the workforce so that the majority of the productive work can be done unencumbered by the employees lower down in the hierarchy.
This pseudo-promotion can also serve a double purpose, as other employees sometimes interpret this promotion of a known incompetent as indication that they, in turn, will definitely be promoted, a case of, “Well if they could promote he, who is me?”
At this point you may be nodding your head knowingly, and quickly applying this new information to your own professional experience. No doubt a number of promotional decisions are starting to make sense and you may be reaching for your mobile to Google Dr Peter’s principle. I advise you to buy the book—it’s a good read.
But I want to get to the point of why I wrote about this concept in the first place. This work of satire, replete with fake examples, sought to make a sardonic pronouncement on managerial incompetence. However, the book struck such a chord with employees that it stayed a New York Times bestseller for over a year and continues to be in print with healthy sales almost a half century later.
A number of subsequent studies have provided the necessary factual research that was missing originally, and Dr Peter’s then tongue-in-cheek pronouncement is in many corporate spheres now treated as a prophecy: “Look around you where you work, and pick out the people who have reached their level of incompetence. You will see that in every hierarchy the cream rises until it sours.”
So, what is to be done? Over the years, a number of solutions have been posited. Firstly, awareness is an important first step, as one must be aware of a potential risk in order to avoid it. One option is to avoid the need for promotion in the first place—ie, to access increased benefits and a higher salary. If an employee can access tangible and meaningful recognition of his work, while remaining in a position where he is competent, then the pitfall of promoting him to a position of incompetence is avoided.
Another option, and an obvious one, is to not promote persons based on their performance of their current jobs, but on the skill-set they have demonstrated and its suitability to the new position being considered. A high-performing administrator who meets all targets within set deadlines may be a terrible manager because both positions call for different skill-sets.
But what do you do about the employee who has already been promoted to the level of incompetence? Companies are notoriously unwilling to revert staff to positions of competence; and dismissal, in my opinion, should not be an option. After all, it is the job of Human Resources to determine suitability for promotion, and punishing the employee when they get it wrong is unjust. However, keeping an employee in a position for which they are not equipped results in frustration, reduced morale and increasingly poor performance, which spills over to everyone else who must interact with them in the workplace.
The first and most obvious answer is training. Having first identified the skills necessary for the new position and recognising those that are lacking in the employee, the right combination of on-the-job and academic training should be given to ameliorate the difference. I suggest successful completion of the training should become a condition precedent for remaining in the position. Another potential solution is the “lateral arabesque”, where the incompetent employee is moved out of the way into another department and given a new title as appeasement.
In any event, if you recognise this phenomenon in your organisation, it absolutely must be addressed, or face the possibility that the failure to do so may result in every major post being occupied by an employee who is incompetent to carry out his duties.
—Author Suszanna Clarke is an attorney-at-law.