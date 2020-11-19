The pharaohs of Port of Spain

“When Port of Spain becomes, as it surely will, a great commercial city, and the slopes of Laventille, Belmont and St Ann’s, just above the gardens, are studded, as they surely will be, with the villas of rich merchants, then will the generous gift of English Governors be appreciated and used; and the Botanic Gardens will become a Tropic Garden of the Tuileries, alive, at five o’clock every evening, with human flowers of every hue.”