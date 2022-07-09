Our National Anthem urges us to have “boundless faith in our destiny”. It affirms that “here every creed and race find an equal place” and “may God bless our nation”.
Do these lofty words meet reality? The Central Bank Governor described our economic situation as “challenging” and “uncertain” in the same week with significant unrest in the capital city. Economic events have a huge impact on our politics. Are the residents of East Port of Spain finding an equal place? How is God to bless our nation if some are not equal?
We are at the stage where we have suffered through the pandemic, businesses are closing, inflation is rising, and the geopolitical pressures frighten us. Is East Port of Spain an asset or a curse?
Who is to blame for the Monday shutdown? Is it the protesting residents who lost their children to a suspicious shooting? They know the story of the three Morvant men who lost their lives at the hands of the police. Since November 2020, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) file has been sitting with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Nothing yet! In June 2022, a man almost lost his life to rogue police officers. The PCA described it as “the most extreme case of abuse of police powers and a deliberate attempt to mislead acting Commissioner Jacob”. On Friday, July 1, the PCA reported to the DPP that it appears that criminal action was required in the police shooting death of Ornella Greaves.
Then early last week Saturday morning, mothers of the area lost three sons in a police shooting incident. Neither National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds nor MP Keith Scotland turned up. The less said about MP Adrian Leonce, the better. They were not Dr Rowley in the 2019 Big Yard shooting! He felt the pain of his constituents. He was on the spot and appealed for evidence to challenge the police’s account. These public servants acted as though the pain of the Morvant shootings and the loss of Ornella Greaves did not exist. Which community can unflinchingly take that pressure?
This situation is not a case of poor parenting; it is a working-out of the “cockroach” philosophy. The black young men of East Port of Spain are treated as though they have no value. Their schools and neighbourhoods are under-resourced. Why? Because they are Nobodies. Now, we now blast them for trying to get our attention.
Every successive government has mamaguyed the Laventille people. These people are lectured and despised, but let us consider their contribution.
In the 1961 general election, the People’s National Movement (PNM) fielded their A team—Alfredo Bermudez, Dr Eric Williams, Ms Isabel Teshea and Mr Donald Granado—in that area. Let us never forget that the “Doctah” represented Sea Lots which voted at South Quay. Shanty Town, now known as Beetham Gardens, was firmly PNM. With the resounding win, the PNM renamed the Laventille streets after PNM stalwarts. The people of Laventille provided the brawn to reclaim the Chaguaramas base. Recently, we have given that land over to people who did not fight for it and whose forebears opposed the PNM.
In the 1970s, the young Laventillians supported Makandal Daaga in challenging the system. But those who did not march got the new opportunities. Rhoda Reddock (ed Selwyn Ryan, 1991) showed us that black strugglers continued to struggle while the mixed and Indian ethnic groups prospered. The disdain by many in those groups for the Laventille people is palpable.
When the oil and gas boom came to Guayaguayare, Dr Williams took the money and, with the South Chamber, built the Point Lisas estate. Laventille people, qualified at John Donaldson Institute, were not employed because “they lived too far away”. No trickle-down came North.
In the 1986 general election, Morris Marshall and Muriel Donawa-McDavidson won their seats handily, while Patrick Manning scraped through with 61 votes. Laventille delivered. Where is the gratitude?
In 1997, Sadiq Baksh led an initiative to claim politically Laventille West and proposed a park around the Picton Water Tanks. After much fanfare, the residents were let down. No delivery of the promised infrastructure! Pure grief.
Remember Colour Me Orange? Remember Shaq O’Neal and the promised Hoop for Life? Randy Seepersad (2016) has documented the string of programmes implemented without any evaluation. Pure mamaguy.
The inability of the famous threesome to “ground with their brothers” has brought us Watson Duke. What do we expect? More pimping. Meanwhile, the words of Kwame Ture, banned by Dr Williams, appear to be guiding the new protest action. The young soldiers arraigned against the residents make one shudder. Raffique Shah may have a few choice words. Déjà vu!
Will we be honourable and pay our debt? Or will we allow the protests to mount and see our capital city encircled and burnt? Do we expect to keep fumigating? Let us not be fooled; the price of neglect is high and must be paid. You could run, but you cannot hide!