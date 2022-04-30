The pipeline from school to prison

NOBLE PHILIP

In the recent uproar about the viral videos of school fights, the November 2018 prophecy by then-police commissioner Gary Griffith is forgotten: “It is really important for us...to look at secondary school crime prevention.... If we do not deal with this situation now, in years to come, we will be outnumbered because of what we are seeing with certain young persons in society.”

Making the connection with gang leaders, he said, “They are looking up at these individuals [...] seeing them as the Robin Hoods”.

Are we a people with short attention spans and memories?

Sadly, in Trinidad, we take talk for action. Nothing gets done after the glitzy news conferences. We were promised assignments of over 140 police vehicles in September 2018 and 10,000 police officers in November 2019. Remember when we were told about police covert action in schools? “So the jani­tor working in the school might be a police officer. It will be a covert operation, if you all have ever seen 21 Jump Street.” That was since April 2018! So the news about police being assigned to schools is “old hat”, totally uninteresting.

Dr Keith Rowley’s pointing to our socie­ty’s history of violence is instructive. Prof emerita Bridget Brereton’s 2010 work, “The Historical Background to the Culture of Vio­lence in Trinidad and Tobago”, traces the journey from the first recorded genocide of the modern times, slavery, that happened in the Caribbean. Severe corporal punishment of children was a probable legacy of slavery traditions and exaggerated Christian notions of sparing the rod and spoiling the child. Brereton noted that teachers saw themselves as ­lion-tamers struggling to keep little sava­ges under control.

Hawkim Williams (2013) makes a signifi­cant contribution to understanding school violence. He notes that we focus on the indi­vidualistic causes but ignore the structural role of the school. Williams points to our families’ economic and social challenges. He reminds us that we have almost a fifth of all households living below the poverty line des­pite a national high per capita income. The schools that receive these troubled children are underfunded and ill-prepared to help those who need the most help. Those schools are stigmatised, and the pupils are perceived as useless “garbage” and failures who cannot perform. What do we expect those children to become? So said, so done!

We ignore the impact of trauma on the learning ability of our adolescents, even though it is a reliable predictor of educational outcomes. We subscribe to the myth of “pulling yourself up by your bootstraps” and so cannot find compassion for a traumatised teenager. We do not live in neighbourhoods where you have to drop to the ground or slide under a bed because of gunshots. We have no idea about the drama involved in constantly moving house because of a wor­sening financial situation or domestic violence, and so find it hard to empathise with the teen. How does that teen trust an adult? How does the teacher reach out and connect with that child?

Calling the police is not the solution. Nance (2016) identifies that doing so causes a greater likelihood of continued interaction with the criminal justice system. Is this what we want? Should we not shift the question from “what’s wrong with you?” to “what happened to you?”. Can we get behind the behaviour and see what is driving it? Or are we prepared to update Brereton’s observation by substituting the police for teachers? She said, “The whip was the teacher’s badge of authority in a world where black or brown men and women enjoyed the few other forms of prestige or privilege.” Having been beaten as children, are we holding to a “firm commitment to physical punishment as a mode of control”?

The country is experiencing a violent crime wave. We see a surge in murders and assaults, but not in many other types of crimes. We see the stresses of Covid via job losses, changed physical home circumstances and sick relatives, yet schools and the relief they traditionally brought have been closed. Instead of being in school, what did we think the teens who live in challenging neighbourhoods were doing? Griffith gave us a clue. The gang leaders were likely recruiting them as lookouts and runners. Domestic vio­lence in the home would push them onto the streets. Hunger would make them susceptible to predators. When they return to school, their gang identity and angry frustrations do not disappear, so fights will potentially happen.

Research (Fergus and Noguera, 2010) has shown that when pupils feel the faculty cares about them, they are more likely to expe­rience academic success. How about funding our schools and supporting our teachers to do better jobs with our troubled youth? How about the nine-percenters (along with the one-percenters)—those who benefited from society’s earlier investment in edu­cation and now hide as “middle-class”—giving back to the needy ones? Is that a bridge too far?

