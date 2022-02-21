The Prime Minister recently used the opportunity of the opening of an automated hatchery which is a horizontally integrated element of a poultry-sector conglomerate, to resurrect a 36-year-old ghost of a proposal of a previous political administration of contract permanent secretaries from the private sector for the Civil Service.
The PM used the opportunity to make claims that “the best people are not always the ones appointed to the position,” “Many of them are not managers and do not assume managerial responsibility for the departments that they head …””.
He accused permanent secretaries of having a “lack of vision in the Public Service” and that “decision-makers do not associate themselves with the outcome of their day’s work.”
Confusing the role of political directorate which is responsible for policy direction of Ministries with that of the permanent secretaries (over whose appointments the PM has a veto power), the PM lambasted the PSs to try and justify his infatuation with what he perceives as private sector efficiency bedazzled by the highly automated plant he was visiting.
This notion of hiring permanent secretaries on contract from the private sector is not new nor an original thought of this PM.
Back in the 1986-88 period, the NAR attempted to introduce that contract PS strategy (copying from Australia and New Zealand) and that plan was defeated by the arguments of public service management experts and unions alike.
Subsequent administrations have gone the route of expanding the numbers of contract employees in the Civil Service and eliminating the powers of the Police Service Commission as their preferred strategy for trying to emasculate then eliminate the Service Commissions and claim their long-standing dream of being able to hire and fire public service employees and eliminate a professional independent (non-partisan) Public Service.
What one author refers to as “the Julien Doctrine” of by-passing Service Commissions is the strategy of expanding the use of contract employees (who are legally workers according to the IRA; not Public Officers appointed by a Service Commission).
This strategy was escalated under the NAR in the 1980s and by the subsequent PNM and UNC administrations.
However, contract employment, down to the level of drivers and telephone operators in some Ministries, is used for purposes of political control or expedience.
The creation of the Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) pulled about one third of the Civil Service in the Health Ministry out of the Service and jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission.
The creation of the THA as a statutory body, rather than a constitutional one (mirroring the Regional Corporations) spawned the nightmare of a politically directed employment pool under the Executive resulting in the THA becoming the largest employer on the island.
The 2006 Constitutional Amendments to section 123 which were agreed between Manning and Panday have emasculated the Police Service Commission and created the managerial nightmare of a politically appointed CoP with the full powers that were formerly those of the Commission.
The human resource and industrial relations nightmare that has resulted has been there for all to see. A plethora of judicial review cases related to promotion violations, delayed or unfair disciplinary actions and other human resource and management failures abound.
The human resource function that you suggest should be ‘fused with the office of the PS’ already exists with the majority contract staffing as against Public Officers (career civil servants) in ministries (as much as 75-80 per cent as one PP Public Administration Minister pointed out to me in her ministry when I raised the issue of the large contract employment compliment via a letter to the print media in 2011).
The employer of contract employees in the Civil Service is the Chief Personnel Officer or permanent secretary; not the Service Commission which appoints, transfers, promotes, disciplines and terminates public officers.
ALL politicians have harboured the ambition to have and exercise the powers to hire and fire and they make every effort to get rid of the Service Commissions and intrude on the role of the PSs who are the Accounting Officers.
Public Service Reform from NAR to PNM to UNC to PNM to PP to PNM has never been about public service efficiency and effectiveness.
From the NAR administration there has been the advent of the Public Administration Ministry and variants of Public Service Reform have been talked about but with little real progress or clear vision of what exactly the reformed Civil Service, including its top management is to look like.
I recall (still with trepidation and disbelief) a meeting between Public Administration Minister Gordon Draper and PSA president Kenrick Rennie and myself as PSA secretary-treasurer when we posed the question to the minister as to what the vision for the reformed Civil Service was.
Would it be a Volkswagen or a Mercedes-Benz, we enquired.
His reply was “It’s a work in progress.” Wuhloss! as my Bajan cousins would remark.
Ironically, the tutti capo of the Political Directorate now accuses PSs of lack of vision in the Public Service.
Public Service Reform unfortunately for those who have been responsible for fashioning its policy direction has been mostly about realising this control ambition of politicians rather than about service improvements, better management and accountability.