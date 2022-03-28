The power of joy

With all due respect to short men, one of the most endearing touches that we men can show to our significant other is the forehead kiss.
At the conclusion of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court, her husband, Dr Patrick Jackson , gave her a hug and kiss on the forehead. That moment resonated far beyond Room 226 of the Senate Office Building in Washington, DC.
Judge Jackson is an accomplished and experienced jurist. She’s smart and tough. But in that moment she needed comfort, and given the bruising nature of her hearings, validation. She’s the nominee of US President Joe Biden. And in the hyper-partisan atmosphere of Washington today, the Republicans on Judiciary really went after her.
Too much of it was gratuitous verbal violence in the flimsy cloak of lawyerly interrogation; some of it, on the other hand, was hostile but fair. Senator Josh Hawley’s line of questioning on the lightness of her sentencing of people committing sex crimes against minors was relentless, respectful and – I thought – brutally effective. His political philosophy isn’t one that I share, but I can recognise his prosecutorial skill in making his case against her elevation to the higher court.
Near the end of a tough, long second day of questioning, Democratic Senator Cory Booker read the room, noted the demeanour of Jackson, and decided that he’d put away his list of questions. He had the emotional intelligence to see that what she needed, in that moment, was a lift. And in the course of giving her a memorable and riveting nine-minute pep talk, Booker spoke about his joy at the historic possibility of having the first black woman sit on the court.
“I see my ancestors, and yours,” Booker said. “Nobody’s gonna steal that joy.”
“It’s hard for me to look at you and not see my mom, not to see my cousins – one of them who had to come here and sit behind you… she had to have your back.”
He made her cry. She wasn’t the only one who did.
In Oscar Wilde’s 1892 play Lady Windermere’s Fan one of the characters sketched by the Irish playwright, poet and author defined a cynic as someone who knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing. Booker refused to let himself get annoyed by his Republican colleagues’ framing of the judge and her accomplishments. He understood the value of her being in that seat. Why should he even consider their cynicism?
One of my mentors – a man of deep religious faith – speaks often about joy, and how we too easily let other people steal it from us. On Sunday, as the West Indies men neared a thrilling, gritty and professional test match and series win against England in Grenada, the otherwise brilliant Ian Bishop managed to find some disgruntlement in the midst of Caribbean joy.
The English journalists and commentators, an annoyed Bishop noted, kept characterising the emphatic outcome in terms of English incompetence, rather than the home team’s brilliant play.
I saw the same sentiment expressed by an erudite reporter brother from a neighbouring island –insufficient recognition from the British press of the West Indies series win. For them it was all about how awful England did, and how poor Joe Root’s leadership was. Why couldn’t they give credit to Kraigg Brathwaite for his brilliant leadership of our test team?
Earlier, as the second test in Barbados was played out to a draw on a lifeless pitch, my bro fretted that people were not talking about the lifelessness of the pitch when Root and Ben Stokes were scoring centuries on it; only when Brathwaite did, in an epic batting display.
I’d say this to Bish and my friend… don’t let England journalists’ focus on their team steal your joy. You and they are both right anyway. You, in saying that the West Indies played excellent, tactically astute cricket; and that Brathwaite seems to be moulding a tough and harder-to-beat side.
But they’re right too in their narrative. In the last 17 tests in which he’s led England, Root has lost 11, won one, and drawn five. That’s indisputable awfulness. They folded embarrassingly in their second innings in Grenada… West Indies bowled brilliantly. Both of those things can be true.
Our story isn’t England’s. Let them tell theirs. We have to tell our own, whether it’s in the cricket commentary box, through CLR James’ take on the Haitian revolution The Black Jacobins, or the excellent lower form high school textbook, The People Who Came, which teaches Caribbean history through a Caribbean lens.
What England reporters tell their audience is none of my business and I don’t have to get worked up about it. I’m the teller of my own story. We don’t seem satisfied until someone else validates us, whether it’s the English press, the late CNN food journalist Anthony Bourdain, or some obscure influencer visiting our shores.
It’s not that we shouldn’t care what they say. It’s that sometimes we seem to be trying too hard to outsource our joy at our accomplishments.
Judge Jackson has got the votes, and could become Justice Jackson as early as next week. What would be especially sweet is if another history maker, US Vice President Kamala Devi Harris, is required to break the tie in a senate split 50- 50 along partisan lines, and put Jackson over the top.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com