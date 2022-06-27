The power of the vote

Grenada and the United States moved in opposite directions in the same week, last week. A majority of voters in the southern Caribbean island state decided to take the country forward with younger leadership, while six Republican-appointed justices of the US Supreme Court moved the US sharply to the right and back 100 years with their majority ruling in the landmark Dobbs v Jackson case – an outcome which gave states the right to ban abortion.
And the unashamedly politically activist court threatened to go even further. The justice who wrote the concurring opinion was Clarence Thomas – a 200-pound walking, taking, living, breathing amalgam of right-wing Republican dogma. He signalled that the majority would come after laws affirming the similarly personal right to use contraception, and gay marriage. I’m now in New York, and I’ve been hearing from some Americans over the weekend that their country seems a very different place. I’ll be talking about that in another conversation.
In Grenada, meanwhile, a majority said “no” to another term for 75-year-old prime minister Dr Keith Mitchell, who’d held office for 22 years. They gave the party of 44-year-old Dickon Mitchell (no relation to Keith but young enough to be his son) nine of the 15 seats in the general election.
Over the course of the elder Mitchell’s on-and-off rule, Grenadian voters had veered between giving his New National Party all of the seats, only four of them, to a narrow 8-7 majority. You can criticise the Grenadian electorate for vote volatility, but the important thing is that the voters have the right to change their minds about the leadership.
No such luck for Cubans. Last month the Cuban authorities jailed 297 people – some for as many as 25 years – for taking part in rare anti-government protests in 2021. Those protesters want what we in Caricom take for granted – the right to vote. It’s time that we supported them.
Many may have admired Fidel Castro, but no one outside the Communist Party was part of the decision to make him president in succession to Raul Dorticós, who held the office from 1959 to 1976. Notice that I said “held the office”. Fidel ran things. Dorticós was president in name only. The Cuban leadership merged the offices in 1976.
When an old and frail Fidel left the presidency in 2016, he was succeeded by Raul, his brother. No general election was held. When Raul retired in 2021, a Communist Party congress selected Miguel Díaz-Canel as president. No general election was held.
In this space last week, we called on Cuba’s friends and allies to nudge it towards democracy. If Caricom countries have been quietly urging Cuba in a democratic direction, they haven’t shown us those efforts. Their support for an end to the decades-old United States embargo is right and principled, but their policy on Cuba should also make a vigorous nod towards urging political reform there.
It is time that they stop romanticising the revolution and the Cuban leadership, which has had someone named Castro at the top, unelected, for more than 60 years. And it is time that they stop giving Cuba a pass on denying its people the rights that their own citizens enjoy.
At the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles earlier this month, Caricom leaders had enjoyed with US President Joe Biden an unusual access, and unusually long face time at which they felt seen, heard and respected by the US president. But it didn’t stop a number of them from gently chiding their American hosts for excluding the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
After a period of being coy about whether the three countries would be invited, Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nicholls had made clear that the US wouldn’t be inviting those that “do not respect democracy”. The US had to work hard behind the scenes to limit the scale of a threatened boycott by some leaders.
The one-and-a-half-year-old Biden administration has taken a noticeably harder line on Cuba than the US did towards the end of Barack Obama’s term in office, when Biden was vice-president. Donald Trump, the president whose term was wedged between those of Obama’s and Biden’s, had rolled back some of the Obama-era softening of American policy towards Cuba. Biden appeared in no rush to take the US back to where Obama had left relations with Cuba, even though he’d removed some restrictions on the movement of families, business funding and remittances last month.
The sight of the Boeing 747 of Air Force One flying low over an impoverished Havana neighbourhood as it came in to land in March 2016 is one of the iconic photographs of the past decade. His attendance at a baseball game with Raul Castro made for a great photo op, as their unavoidable handshake at the Summit of the Americas in Panama City had done a year earlier.
But Obama’s Cuba outreach demanded too little of Cuba in democracy returns, and seemed fuelled primarily by legacy, as he neared the end of his second term. His was the first visit to the country by a sitting US president in 88 years. Obama didn’t have enough time left to effect sweeping policy changes, and in any case, he was not succeeded by his former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as he’s hoped.
Cuba hasn’t shown enough. What they have shown is the usual instinct of authoritarians.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com