The construction of our nation state in the post-colonial era saw the inclusion of men’s voices in all areas of development, be it government and politics, business, agriculture, entertainment industry or otherwise.
In the wake of Trinidad and Tobago’s independence, men were pressured into and responsible for proving themselves as effective leaders, fit to govern. This had severe implications for women in society, as our insights and experience were largely unwelcomed and marginalised, so as to confine us to the home or private spaces where traditional gender roles were still encouraged and led to our exclusion from development and decision-making.
This is not to say that there were no women leaders, but how many of us grew up hearing of their greatness? Our rich Caribbean history entails stories of women revolutionaries such as Nanny Griggs, Claudia Jones and, a personal favourite, Prime Minister of Barbados, the Honourable Mia Mottley. Certainly, these women are written into our history as transformational leaders and are perfect examples of the power women possess to do revolutionary things. Dare I say, had the work and wisdom of women been woven into the social fabric of society, gender inequality, gender justice and gender issues would be less rampant today.
That said, the reality is that in the early days of swinging hammers at glass ceilings, women were not convinced to look up to other women leaders. Rather, we were persuaded that the only way to rise in leadership positions was to adopt a classic masculine style of leadership and play by the rules of ‘a man’s world’. How tiresome that must have been! Women not only had to take chances to secure a place in a world under-girded by male privilege, but also had to suppress feminine characteristics that were considered inconducive to development because they were regarded as soft and irrational. The irony is, there is no need for women to aspire to a masculine way of leading since, by virtue of the way we learn to navigate and survive a world steeped in the unequal power relations of gender, we certainly develop the willpower and skills which allow us to be strong leaders without surrendering our true selves. As we approach the 16 Days of Activism Campaign, we must consider the impact that investing in our women as leaders and preparing them for transformational leadership can have on challenging the crisis of gender-based violence and other injustices.
Women’s voices are undoubtedly relevant and important in discussions around solving gender inequality, injustice and violence because they are disproportionately affected by such. However, equipping them with the knowledge and tools distinctive to transformational and intentional leadership can amplify the impact of their involvement. Whereas in common male leadership styles, men tend to command without insightful explanation, women gravitate to engaging in useful dialogues around key topics. This consequently invites others to contemplate societal norms which lend to the issue of violence against women, girls and other vulnerable persons. The delicate balance of passionate reasoning and aggressive action often employed by women as they push for sustainable solutions to gender-based violence is key to transforming and dismantling the unequal power relations of gender which are at the roots of the crisis.
The multi-component Young Women in Leadership (YWIL) programme hosted by the Caribbean Institute for Women in Leadership (CIWIL) in conjunction with ParlAmericas is a prime example of an initiative which advances women’s leadership skills. In preparation for the main event, a Simulated All Women Parliament Sitting, young women across the nation are taught the principles of transformational leadership and are offered guidance in building knowledge and networks which support their efforts as change-makers and trailblazers. The 2021 cohort, of which I am proud to be a part, was given the opportunity to debate a bill for the prevention of sexual harassment in the workplace on November 22. The debate saw participants engaging in productive and constructive discussions which considered principles of inclusiveness, intersectionality and equality and overall, depicted transformational leadership at work. Imagine the lessons learnt from this experience and the critical contributions we, as women, can now offer to any space we enter. We are now well-equipped to appeal to various members of the population who have varying degrees of education, information and understanding when it comes to gender-based violence and related issues.
Despite the backlash that women may face for sitting in positions of leadership and power, there is nothing to be lost from investing in them, for women, as a community and sisterhood, when in power, can empower others to do better.
—Celine Jaggernauth is a young, de-/anti-colonial, Caribbean feminist with a particular interest in challenging women’s rights issues and gender inequality and advancing
gender-responsive policy
development through education, advocacy, activism and poetry.
The above is the first in a series of articles marking the 16 Days of
Activism campaign from the
Coalition Against Domestic Violence