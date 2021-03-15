IN person, the Queen is small in stature. And with the spinal stoop common to many old ladies, the 94-year-old monarch looks smaller than her 5’4”, even in the 1.5-inch heels of her sensible black loafers. But Elizabeth II is a powerful figure. If her husband Prince Philip is the CEO of the firm, then she is the chair of the board.
I covered the Commonwealth – of which she is head – for nearly two decades following 1997 Edinburgh summit. She’s hugely respected by PMs and presidents, some of whom are philosophically opposed to the monarchy. They like her smarts and deft diplomatic skills. She steadied the royal ship that same year, when the death of Princess Diana threatened to sink it.
The Queen is canny enough to strike a balance between retaining the mystique of royalty, and knowing when to open the door a little. So she said yes to a video cameo with Daniel Craig’s James Bond, in which they both “parachuted” into the London 2012 Olympics. She and Prince Harry share a mic drop gif.
She’s very adept at PR, but Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey will have tested her. Let’s do some pretend crisis management.
I’d have advised the Palace to respond asap. Don’t let charges of institutional racism go unanswered. Keep it brief, rise above the public hoo-ha, find a form of words to suggest disagreement but don’t get into the weeds, undertake to work with H&M to repair the relationship in private, and with love and understanding. Which is exactly how they played it.
I’d have counselled H&M not to do the interview. It wasn’t going to immediately change anything at The Firm. The UK tabloids they clearly loathe were going to eat them alive. And besides, a TV tell-all seldom makes the interviewee look good.
Having ignored my advice, H&M couldn’t give flesh to the accusations by naming names, because then it becomes personal rather than institutional. Moreover, they’d have fanned four further feuds, unhelpfully expanding the field of combatants.
In the likely absence of on-the-record conversations, they’d probably have invited legal trouble. “Recollections vary”, said the Queen, in what deserves to become a media classic like Kellyanne Conway’s more cynical “alternative facts”. H&M were right. Target the practices, not the people.
Two things they said stood out.
One, the Palace failed to exercise a duty of care to a royal who was struggling to cope with the pressures of the institution. One of the first questions asked of any British citizen who calls a National Health Service helpline for depression, is whether they’ve had thoughts of suicide. Medical professionals know that such a progression is common.
A private referral for Meghan should have been a basic response, but because she wasn’t a paid employee, she was told, she couldn’t have an HR intervention. Moreover they didn’t want her to seek mental healthcare because the news could be damaging to the royal family.
It’s occupational health, as it was sustained in the course of her official duties as the Duchess of Sussex. If as Meghan’s critics say, “it comes with the territory”, then there should be alleviative mechanisms for it. You can’t have it both ways.
If you’re likely to be hit by falling masonry while doing your job, your firm is obligated to outfit you with a hard hat. “Suck it up” is not sound workplace policy.
Two, the palace feared and tried to coddle the UK tabloid press, a uniquely vicious institution. It’s been shown clearly that the newspapers adopted racially-charged double-standards towards Meghan and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.
The tabloid press has a long record of excesses. They printed the transcript of a tape of a private, sexually-charged phone call between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, his lover at the time. They hacked the phones of famous people. A photographer dived on the bonnet of Diana’s Audi, to get a photo of her and a man named Oliver Hoare.
For Meghan, tabloid exposure was personal and cruel. Diana, in her 1995 TV interview, had spoken about how tough, unrelenting and unbearable the daily scrutiny was. Her brother Charles Spencer had accused the paparazzi of literally hounding her to death in Paris two years later.
H&M were upset that the tabloids printed an untrue story about Meghan and Kate, and no one issued a correction. It appeared part of a strategy to wine and dine the tabloids, to keep them sweet.
Harry told Oprah that William and Charles were trapped. Trapped, it seems, between an institution they lack the courage to challenge, and a press they fear. On Charles, his dad, he shook his head. He went through the same thing, Harry said.
Let’s put aside the skin-colour remark, and the entitlement of their son Archie on which they sounded ill-briefed and… well… entitled. Harry is a company man. He is an institutionalist. He plainly reveres his grandmother. They were extremely close.
On his recent visits to Guyana, Barbados and St Lucia he impressed with his charity work ethic, and natural connection with people. To Oprah, he expressed surprise that his family couldn’t appreciate what Meghan would bring to their work in (mostly non-white) Commonwealth countries.
The suggestion that Harry was led by the nose or some appendage away from his family, isn’t convincing. His mother, Diana, faced her interviewer alone. Harry made sure that his wife wasn’t going to.
• Orin Gordon is a media and
communications consultant