The President and Independent senators

The status of the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is misconceived and thus gravely misunderstood by the Executive (PM and Cabinet), the Judiciary, the entire Parliament and, I dare say, by the Office of the President. Thus, the role and responsibilities of the President are severely and illegally restricted and erroneously accepted by the entire country—especially the three branches of Government: Executive, Legislative and Judiciary.
It is quite true that our President is not an executive president, but neither is she/he a mere formal ceremonial figurehead as the King of Great Britain.
The President of Trinidad and Tobago is endowed with great power, status and influence under our Constitution.
Section 39 of the Constitution states that the Parliament of T&T shall consist of the President, the Senate and the House of Representatives.
And of crucial importance, under Section 40 of the Constitution, the Prime Minister selects 16 persons for the Senate; the Leader of the Opposition selects six persons; and the President, in his own discretion, selects nine persons. The President’s selection of the nine persons once appointed to the Senate are commonly referred to as Independent senators. They are independent of the Government party whip and the Opposition party whip.
It is instructive to note that both the Government senators and Opposition senators could be removed from the Senate on the mere advice of the Prime Minister or the Leader of the Opposition to the President. And the President can remove her Independent senators at her own discretion without giving any reasons, and is not accountable to anyone for their removal.
But the Independent senators, from time immemorial, have been operating on their own, and not under the guidance, advice and consultation of the President. They are independent of party politics in the Senate, but they are accountable to the President—not the Prime Minister, not the Leader of the Opposition, but to the President.
It must be noted that in our liberal democratic state, which in reality is a republic, the Government senators debate issues and proposed legislations on behalf of the Government (and vote accordingly on legislation on the instructions of the party whip); and so, too, the Opposition. And this brings us to the President’s senators. They debate issues and proposed legislation on whose behalf? Is it the preposterous, self-belief notion that they do their duty on behalf of themselves—as they have been misled to believe this absurdity for the past few decades?
It is my considered legal opinion that the nine so-called Independent senators are the President’s senators, and they must debate issues and vote on proposed legislation in keeping with the President’s instructions. This is the rationale for Section 40(2)(c) of the Constitution, which is the supreme law of our republic, “...nine shall be appointed by the President in his discretion”. And Section 43(2)(e) of the Constitution grants her the power to remove any or all of her nine senators at her own discretion.
The seventh President of our country, Her Excellency Mrs Christine Kangaloo, ORTT, must make it quite clear to her nine senators that under our Constitution, they are the conduit pipe for her sagacious judgment on the political issues which are debated and taken in Parliament, and they enjoy a seat in Parliament purely at her discretion: thus, they debate issues in Parliament on her behalf.
The second most important, if not the first, is the power of the President to select and appoint a Chief Justice of her choice.
Section 102 of the Constitution states, “The Chief Justice shall be appointed by the President after consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition”.
Thus, if the occasion arises for the appointment of a Chief Justice, the President will select, in her own deliberate judgment, whom she believes should be appointed to that exalted position under the doctrine of the separation of powers. It is her sole call on this issue. And hence, the Prime Minister by himself/herself will be summoned by the President to engage in meaningful consultation on her proposed candidate for Chief Justice. And so, too, the Leader of the Opposition.
It is infra dig and out of place for either the Prime Minister or Leader of the Opposition to suggest a name or a person to the President for appointment unless the President invites either of them to do so. Be that as it may, the President is not obligated and or compelled to appoint anyone as suggested by the Prime Minister or the Leader of the Opposition, or even both of them, if per chance the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition are agreed on a particular candidate.
Under the doctrine of the separation of powers, it is the sole constitutional prerogative of the President, in her own deliberate judgment (after consultation with the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition), to appoint the Chief Justice of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
All that the President may be required to do during her consultation with the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition is to civilly and politely inform them of her rationale for selecting the person she wishes to appoint as Chief Justice, or she may even exercise her prerogative in not giving either of them any explanation and/or reasons for appointing the candidate of her choice as Chief Justice.
—Author Israel B Rajah-Khan
is a senior counsel.