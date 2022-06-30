The president is right

The circumstances of the Piarco No 1 appeal must have been quite unique to stand out as “extraordinary” for the law lords of the Privy Council.

The details contained in the judgment issued by the five judges on Monday read like a thriller in which the invisible hand of power re-shapes reality, upends lives and changes the course of history. Among its characters are a Chief Magistrate “hopelessly compromised” and “beholden to the Attorney General” whom the Chief Magistrate must “thank for resolving his serious financial problems and for shutting down an investigation in his reprehensible conduct”.