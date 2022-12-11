The presumptive mirage

SO, I do not purposely watch horror movies. Sure, I get scared like most persons, but the difference is that the visuals stay with me and when I try to go to sleep at night, I see pieces of the same visuals by the window, behind the doors, in the dark spaces of the cupboards. Two hours later after not being able to fall asleep because I am still scared, I cuss and promise myself to never watch horror movies again. I also do not purposely watch slavery movies. I am not saying that I do not like them or that I reject the slavery history of my ancestors. It is just that no matter who you are, slavery movies are immediate tearjerkers. If I am not in the mood to be crying all the way through a movie, I would just not watch it so as to not put myself through a bawling session. These movies typically pull on every trigger, every string. Who can really not get emotive when they remember the cryfest miniseries Roots from 1977 (I may not have been born yet, heh heh) with the Mandinka warrior.
“Your name is Toby. I want to hear you say it. What is your name?”
“Kunta. Kunta Kinte.”
But looking at the past can help one reflect on the present and plan for the future. It is amazing sometimes how your genetics and ancestry can still affect and, at some level, dictate who you are. There is an unsubstantiated theory that suggests the other Caribbean islands received the slaves from the more aggressive tribes. Supposedly, Trinidad received the relaxed, palm wine-drinking, less aggressive, pliant slaves. When investigated, though, it seems like the reasoning may not be accurate.
The slave mix, it seems, was similar for the various Caribbean islands, but one key difference was that Trinidad was late in the game to have slavery colonies. Slavery started in Jamaica in the 16th century, but really started later for Trinidad in the 17th century and, even then, it was sporadic. Islands like Jamaica had generations of slaves who had time to produce children, escape into the crevices and mountains, and build rebellions. The slaves in the larger islands thus had more time, numbers, base, roots, integration, unification and subsequent assertiveness in comparison to the more pliant, isolated, interspersed slaves on the Trinidad island.
It seems that Trinidad was not typical of the sugar colonies in the Caribbean. For a while the Trinidad island was struggling to have a population and plantations. In 1743, to encourage population of the island, Roman Catholics of any friendly nation were offered free grants of land. In particular, French planters, under the decree of Cedula, were encouraged to settle. As a result, at least half of Afro-Trinidadians are descendants of emigrants from other Caribbean islands, especially the French-speaking ones like Martinique and Guadeloupe, but also St Vincent and Grenada.
In 1834 after slavery was abolished, there were then indentured workers or servants from China. In the 1840s the indentured workers came from the European countries, and in 1845 the British brought indentured workers from India. Other migrants also came from Madeira, Venezuela, Syria and Lebanon.
So, slavery properly started in Trinidad long after the other islands. We initially had fewer slaves, the French Catholics came soon after to add to the mix and, when slavery was abolished, we got multiple and diverse ethnic groups joining the Trinidad and Tobago islands. Much fewer of these groups went to the other Caribbean islands and their ethnic base has been less diverse.
With diverse groups there has been resultant mixing. Although documented statistics suggest demographic data of 35 per cent equal Afro and Indo population with 20 per cent mixed, most of the more recent demographic data from unpublished research show the present racial mixture having mixed and dougla representing the highest population demographic of approximately 32 per cent, with Indo- and Afro-Trinidadians being an equal 29 per cent and other races being the remaining ten per cent.
The juxtaposition, though, is that although we have massive diversity and some mixing, these groups may not be as assimilated as presumed, expected or touted. It may be that the Trinidad and Tobago populations reflect more of a salad, with individual components and groups maintaining their cultural and ethnic integrity. Although we are mixing and liming on a social level, there is less integration when it comes to marriage and intimate core family and community interwovenness.
The end result is probably a presumptive mirage, a patchwork of nationalities and groups, with a mirage of presumed cohesion, assimilation, integration and unification. The reality is much less than we think or spout. The reality is easily seen in the momentum movement of the masses to national issues. The cohesive movement is minimal.
“Your name is Toby. I want to hear you say it. What is your name?”
“Joanne. Joanne F Paul.”
“What do you want?”
“I want a more assertive, callaloo salad of peoples who appreciate the pliancy and patchwork design of their sociocultural past and choose to move on to necessary and real sustained integration and togetherness, continuously pushing issues and demanding of our leaders to have a better Trinbago.”
Enough of the nine-day wonders. Enough separation. It takes us nowhere. Time for a new callaloo reality visual. The palm wine done.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is a paediatric emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.