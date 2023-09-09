“If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.”
—Dwight D Eisenhower, March 1956.
I recalled this Eisenhower quote as I observed how some commentators and political parties behaved after the recent local government election. They predict victory in the election based on an election with only a third of the electorate voting. What a fool’s errand! A trick on some who are feeble-minded! None discuss how their victory will benefit our country.
Winston Dookeran, in an Independence television interview, spoke to the dwindling feeling of excitement and the heightened polarisation, which is robbing our joy. He asked an essential question, “What is the future we wish to chart?” The Bible says, “Without a vision, the people perish.” Our Coat of Arms says, “Together we aspire, together we achieve!”
Two events occurred that laid bare our barrenness. The first was a letter written by Caroline Williams from Morvant (Express, September 1, 2023); the other was the pitched battle between Marsha Walker, erstwhile UNC warrior, and that party. Ms Williams painted a picture showing how we lack the progress others have. Facebook commentary covering the pitched battle among the UNC activists tells a grim tale of poor leadership and governance.
Lloyd Best would ask, “Who we go put?” This problem dates back to Dr Eric Williams, who died in office without a succession plan. We all saw what happened as a result and can examine our political leadership history. How can one run a country without a succession pipeline? Surround yourself with sycophants and remove all elements of expertise. Dr Williams taught us how to systematically put talent in the proverbial “dog house”. Today, we see coarse opportunists whose only qualifications are their loud mouths and self-absorbed ways. They are not intelligent or competent, yet jostle to protect the leader.
What do the leaders do? Appoint the loud-mouths. It is staggering that we appoint people as mayors and aldermen because of their loyalty and incitement of partisan anger. Can they switch gears to manage millions of dollars? The skills are different. Local government now seeks to deliver the same things Ms Williams points out in her letter: secondary roads and school maintenance, social welfare services, sporting programmes and, very importantly, agricultural programmes. No box drain business. This effort is to be funded by the property tax. Despising your political opponents does not translate into good governance.
Ms Williams acknowledges living in a Housing Development Corporation estate, where the maintenance fee has not risen in 24 years! We had an annual inflation rate of five per cent in that period. As a country, we want the best but do not wish to pay for it. Magic!
Local government reform raises a question of accountability; if you are to keep the funds raised in your area, will you deliver the services? Can you? Will the proposed Arima Mayor, Mr Balliram Maharaj, be able to kick the fancy Arima Hospital, in reality, a glorified clinic, into being a hospital? His future burgesses are constantly being shunted to the Mt Hope hospital, a veritable nightmare, where, apparently, some doctors do not wish to provide healthcare to particular residents of the East-West Corridor. The nursing situation is terrifying.
(Disclosure: I have known Balliram as a businessman since 1975.) Will Arima benefit from his networking and formidable business skills? He has demonstrated his love for the borough.
At the other end of the spectrum is the Mayor of Port of Spain, Mr Chinua Alleyne, a young man who chairs the East Port of Spain Company board. Is he Atlas, the mythical god? Can he improve the capital city’s performance and impact East Port of Spain?
I was appalled at the lacouray I saw on Facebook. It is most instructive to read an open letter to Mrs Persad-Bissessar (April 2023) by the Aranjuez pundit who, upset at an unfortunate post by Ms Walker, scathingly asked, “What does Ms Walker bring to the UNC...? How many votes in the marginal seats can she muster..?” Remember her earlier clash with the then-police commissioner Gary Griffith?
She has more cojones than the present braying hounds. She got 799 votes, higher than the average votes gained by the National Transformation Alliance (516 votes for 31 districts). Misogyny, anybody? O, the disposable Ms Walker!
The late Selwyn Ryan was right, “The challenge is to get the coalition to handle their differences in a mature manner and not disappoint the people who voted for them.” (May 2010.) Are the non-aligned voters disappointed yet?
Facebook showed that there are 40 UNC propaganda activists, including newspaper letter writers. Ms Walker was fired as the vice-chair by one line! Is Vox Populi now Vox Party? It triggered a memory of an Express report (April 2016) where about 70 media personnel were given houses by the Housing Development Corporation under Dr Moonilal.
Sunity Maharaj then scolded, “...he (Moonilal) had identified the soft underbelly of the T&T media where the price of independence is too far above the means of too many” (Wired868, April 2016).
Mr Dookeran, this contextualises the pall that besets our country. Our young people call this strategy “Tief head”... the focus is on polarising and dampening our spirits. Old politics equals stagnation!
—Noble Philip