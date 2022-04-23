Selwyn Cudjoe______use

Selwyn Cudjoe

 Photo courtesy Wellesley College

A lecture given at The UWI History Fest 2022—April 20.

Part I

I have been asked to speak about the “price of progress”, which the organisers of History Fest 2022 suggested should explore some aspects of the political formations of the pre-independence Trinidad and Tobago. While I am not too sure what the price of progress was, I can try to point out a few signposts along that journey and offer a few personal reflections on them.

The struggle for national independence goes back to the abolition of slavery in 1833. Consider these events that preceded independence: the abolition of slavery, for which black people of the time fought; the national revolt of 1849 that was led by black women when the colonial government decided to cut off their hair; the Canboulay and the Hosein revolts of the 1880s, in which both Africans and Indians fought for the right to express themselves culturally; the large demonstrations in 1887 at the Queen’s Park Savannah for representative government; the Water Riots of 1903; Captain Cipriani’s championing of the “barefoot man”, and the subsequent formation of the Trinidad Labour Party (TLP); the oilfields workers insurrection of 1937 led by Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler; the subsequent success of his British Empire Workers and Citizens Home Rule Party in the 1946 general election; the work of Albert Gomes between 1950 and 1956; the formation of the People’s National Movement in 1956; and Bhadase Sagan Maraj who founded the People’s Democratic Party in 1953 and which led to the Democratic Labour Party that was led by Dr Rudranath Capildeo.

Trinidad, if not Tobago, has always been a cosmopolitan society. Immigrants came from all parts of the globe to dwell in this little island. The Chinese arrived as early as 1806, the Portuguese in 1834 and 1839, the French in 1839–40, and the Indians in 1845. In 1848, Lord Harris wrote: “A race has been freed, but a society has not been formed.”

In 1866, WH Gamble, a Trinidadian who had studied at Oxford University, described Trinidad’s multicultural mix: “Many distinct peoples go to make up the population of Trinidad. There are men [and women] from all quarters of the globe, and with little exaggeration, it may be said that, in Trinidad, all the languages of the earth are spoken.”

This blending of the groups has been one of the inveterate challenges that has faced our politics over the years. We are still trying to merge these various strands into a more ­harmonious whole.

In 1892, some citizens formed a Reform Committee to deal with representative government in the island. After several meetings, the committee sent a memo to the secretary of state that complained that the system of government in the colony “is not only injurious to the best interests of the country and its inhabitants, but is a great public grievance and a cause of general dissatisfaction”. They asked for a Legislative Council of 20 members, 12 of whom should be elected and eight nominated.

The Water Riots of 1903 also led to further demands for representative government. In 1919 we saw the emergence of Captain Arthur Cipriani who became the president of Trinidad Workingmen’s Association—an organisation founded in the last decade of the 19th century.

Cipriani advocated for social and constitutional changes on issues such as minimum wage, pensions, universal suffrage and child labour. In 1934, the country saw the formation of the TLP with “a programme in socialism”, in close communication with the British Labour Party.

The oilfields disturbances of 1937, led by Uriah Butler, demonstrated the deep discontent of the working people. His expulsion from the TLP in 1936, along with activists such as Adrian Cola Rienzi and others, led to the formation of the British Empire Workers and Citizens Home Rule Party, which participated in the general election of 1946—the first to be held on the basis of universal suffrage.

However, it was the language test that proved to be the boogie man of the 1946 election. John La Guerre wrote: “Most of the members of the [Franchise] Committee considered that competence in the English language should be made a condition for registration as a voter. The effect of such a proposal, however unintended, would have been to disenfranchise the predominantly illiterate East Indian community.” It took the objections of Rienzi and ultimately the secretary of state for the colonies to disallow such a proposal.

During this time, there was much discussion of socialist ideas in the air, a growing ascendancy of Pan African ideas, and a rise in Indian consciousness. The latter came as a result of India’s independence in 1947 and the centennial celebration of the Indians’ arrival in Trinidad.

During that period, there was also a rise in Afro-Trinbagonian consciousness. John Rojas of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union and C Lushington of the West Indian National Party attended the Pan Africanist Congress in Manchester in 1945 in solidarity with “Afro-West Indians and Africans and other peoples of African descent”.

Cipriani’s TLP claimed a membership of 123,000 people—nearly one third of the whole population. Cipriani, “a white man of Corsican descent, was completely devoid of racial antipathy and prejudices” (Williams, History of the People of Trinidad and Tobago). CLR James writes: “He represents the people so well, chiefly because he is so much one of them.” (The Life of Captain Cipriani)

Rienzi, an Indian leader, also assisted Cipriani and Butler in their efforts. He went on to play an important role in the formation of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union and became an inspiration for Basdeo Panday.

The 1946 election signalled a new phase in T&T’s political development.

• Prof Cudjoe’s

e-mail is scudjoe@wellesley.edu.

He can be reached

@ProfessorCudjoe.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pupils need help, not the police

Pupils need help, not the police

In anticipation of the completely predictable acts of pupil violence that came with the full reopening of school last week, the Ministry of Education should have been ready to implement its new and revised multi-disciplinary policy aimed at reducing school violence.

The screw and screwdriver

The screw and screwdriver

By late last Tuesday eve­ning, the universe seemed to me to have remained intact as we have known it from creation, or more accurately, since we arrived on it—vast, mysterious, constantly moving—and the Earth did not stand still, as some politicians had hoped would happen, in a celestial display of anger by the gods against satanic price increases in auto fuels imposed by the heartless Government of Trinidad and Tobago on its people.

The price of progress

The price of progress

I have been asked to speak about the “price of progress”, which the organisers of History Fest 2022 suggested should explore some aspects of the political formations of the pre-independence Trinidad and Tobago. While I am not too sure what the price of progress was, I can try to point out a few signposts along that journey and offer a few personal reflections on them.

‘Sins of the Fathers’

‘Sins of the Fathers’

Easter passed with fete, frolic and a goat race but no resurrection for Trinidad and Tobago.

President-general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget asked the Government, “How could you increase fuel prices at the reopening of school with parents ‘ketching their nennen’ to send children back to school, burdened with the cost of uniforms, books and other items? And coming after a pandemic, when so many people lost their jobs and so many families suffered. Have a heart!”

Mama Dis is Mas

Mama Dis is Mas

If I wanted to make my mother Celia steups, I would tell her that Sparrow was better than Kitchener. Of course, I did not mean it because I became a Carnival pyong when they both ruled town.

This column focuses on Kitchener because this year is the 100th anniversary of his birth. I respectfully join all those who have paid tribute to him, particularly the impressive contributions to this newspaper’s special section on Kitchener in last Monday’s edition.

Random musings about T&T

Random musings about T&T

Last Sunday, late at night, I took a flight to the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago. The journey was unremarkable, but a memory kept rising. That memory was of Mr ANR Robinson on a similar flight, but from Tobago to Port of Spain. As he boarded the plane that evening, the Tobago passengers erupted with boos and other uncomplimentary remarks. It was painful and uncomfortable to witness. I doubt that any passenger on that flight would have imagined that the airport would be named after this Tobagonian politician in the future.