The Chamber of Industry and Commence recently delivered a webinar entitled, “Business Insights, Episode 1: Driving export-led growth”, which was sponsored by the EximBank.
This featured three of our local entrepreneurs who had been able to expand their local activities either by exporting to overseas markets or operating abroad in providing products and services. The driving force for these ventures was the need to earn foreign exchange, particularly now that the rents from the energy sector are becoming less reliable as the sector’s petroleum resource depletes, upstream prices of gas increase and the international petroleum-based market becomes more unstable. Indeed, note the collapse of petroleum and its products’ prices that forced us into a recession from 2016, oil price went negative and the current high prices of oil, gas and even coal as the world economy quickly recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Still, it is pleasing to see that some in the local private sector appreciate that the onshore economy has to be diversified via the creation of exports and can compete globally and, of course, such entrepreneurs should be congratulated and others encouraged to take the risk of exporting, a risk that the EximBank is helping to alleviate in some measure.
T&T is a small, open economy that has limited resources, both of skilled people and financially. Further, we will always depend on earning foreign exchange to provide at least those things we cannot produce for ourselves and have to import. This then demands that our choice of exports should be as high as possible in complexity such that constrained by our limited resources we can earn as much foreign exchange as possible and provide high-income local jobs. In other words, we have to optimise the use of our resources and, as I have said on countless occasions, we need to deliberately choose the limited set of export products/services to which we devote our export actions which include knowledge acquisition and its creation, then invention/innovation. Simply doing what others do is insufficient to drive high-income earnings.
However, the methodology adopted by the entrepreneurs highlighted in the chambers’ webinar was to attempt to break into the global market with their existing goods/services that were at present being produced in T&T. Indeed, some suggest this is the approach we should adopt, grow from an existing local product with suitable branding. These offerings also have existing international competitors and the commercial advantages of our fledgling entrepreneurs are not unique and the products without this uniqueness are of low complexity and subsequently of low earning capacity.
Today the products of high earning capacity and complexity tend to be differentiated from the existing products available on the market. Besides a unique comparative advantage like, say, New Zealand’s honey, innovation plays a fundamental part in gaining global competitive advantage. Indeed, Prof Anthony Clayton of The UWI advises us that the products that the region is considering should be based on disruptive innovation. What this is saying is that these are some products that are useful to all, but have become so sophisticated with many bells and whistles and as a result quite expensive, which gears them onto the affluent market.
Disruptive innovation provides a basic product first to the under-served niche market using ideas and techniques that reduce the price to this market and eventually, because of its competitive advantage, makes inroads into the traditional market of affluent demand. This is particularly important when one considers the large emerging markets of the under-served developing world.
The local entrepreneur who tries to get his/her existing good onto the international market, even develop an international brand, is not about offering a differentiated product, either by a unique comparative advantage or disruptive innovation or from the new results of R&D and invention. Still, any local entrepreneur who can successfully enter the international market is not to be scoffed at. However, the main thrust of our onshore diversification has to be about producing goods and services that owe their competitiveness to innovation. This translates into how do we produce such an innovation system locally, bearing in mind that this depends on the use of our highly skilled people who are limited in number, so limiting the products/technologies on which such an economic export model can be built locally.
Indeed, our present Government recognises the part innovation can play in being globally competitive. Hence, it is offering both financial and institution support to the members of the population, to SMEs, that have ideas that are inventive and seem to have the potential to be contenders in the international markets. Even when the current Opposition was in government they also appreciated the role of innovation in new product development and had a project called “i2i” which gave funding as prizes to some who had such ideas, hoping these would evolve into competitive exports. I am not aware that this project spawned any such export companies.
As I have repeated over and over, the countries that have succeeded in building such export sectors have done so via a national innovation system, a formal integration of government, private sector and R&D institutions into a process that, along the lines of the Triple Helix, can acquire and create knowledge, then innovations in products and services. In many cases the areas of such endeavours are chosen a priori via some kind of fore-sighting exercise and the required institutions established, viz marketing and international market development, financing, intellectual property and production asset management.
Maybe with the depletion of our petroleum resource and the instability of the global petroleum market, the pending net-zero 2050, our Government, possibly via the EximBank (given its demonstrated interest at this webinar in creating export entities), will also build our innovation system.
—The author is an economist and former government minister