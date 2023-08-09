Had Jack Warner capitalised on his ten-year hiatus and unquestionably cleared his tarnished name, his re-entrance into the political hustings would have been less controversial and extremely less embarrassing.
Instead, he opted to engage in numerous manoeuvres to evade extradition, relegating him from zero to hero and back.
Devastatingly embattled, Jack will serve the best interests of T&T and himself by becoming an internationally acclaimed exemplar of accountability: convince the world how ridiculously false are the allegations levelled against him, voluntarily present himself to the judicial authorities interested in talking with him, restore his stature as an indisputable model of tenacity, honesty and integrity, and epitomise what it takes to rise again from zero to hero. It is the least stressful and most upright course of action to adopt if he truthfully believes there is no justification for the stigma stamped upon his name.
Otherwise, to continue along the path of the UNC’s self-serving electoral machinations is to consciously, single-handedly and irresponsibly invite the wrath of the international community, particularly national governments and multilateral business corporations, upon our beloved land.
Confounded by UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s ecstatic political convenience remarriage to her estranged queen-maker, the eyes and ears of the world are peered back upon T&T for reasons beyond those for which Mr Warner was originally politically divorced.
In the remote possibility that the UNC assumes governance of T&T, local or central, the nation runs the risk of being blacklisted worldwide.
Let’s not deceive ourselves. Jack Warner’s very presence within the fold of a Persad-Bissessar UNC-led administration will send shock waves throughout the civilised world, especially among T&T’s mutually supportive allies. Moreover, PM Rowley’s hard-earned socio-economic benefits accruing to T&T principally via the USA, Canada, Africa, UK, Australia, et al, will all be in jeopardy.
Political marriages of convenience are never sincere: destined to self-destruct even before the honeymoon commences, each party defiantly guarding its hidden agenda, fearfully looking over its back.
As citizens go to the polls on August 14, they will find themselves contemplating two worlds: whether they will be better off having their local affairs administered within their own boundaries, or remotely by an outsider, a minister of local government; or whether they should disregard the nation’s distressing experiences with political convenience marriages: the NAR’s 1986 one-love coalition which suffered irreparable fractures, and the intriguely masterminded 2010 People’s Partnership which crumbled more swiftly than it was deceptively contrived.
Generally speaking, political coalitions stand a better chance of survival if created after and not before elections: when no single party has achieved a clear majority. Some are created in response to national crises, when closing of ranks necessitates.
In T&T, a post-election coalition was attempted in 1995 following the 17-17-2 election outcome. Emerging power broker ANR Robinson offered his two NAR Tobago seats to then-UNC leader Basdeo Panday, who grasped them and became prime minister. Instability within that coalition forced Mr Panday to call early elections in 2000.
The records show that coalition governance in T&T leaves behind monumental mounds of mess to be cleaned up. They fall apart, fail to deliver and bequeath blistering scars. Little hope, if any, can be entertained for any better experience especially within a drastically reformed self-governing local government setting. The disturbing dysfunctionalities inherited from previous coalition investments dispel any confidence one can have in the integrity, sincerity and acumen of the UNC-led LGE controversial, adversarial and hypocritical bedfellows.
Junior partners, NTA and ILP, are being tolerated during the hustings. Thereafter, they will be at the mercy of the senior partner, the die-hard UNC flag bearers. This is when the infighting escalates and they will again be summarily excluded, forced to abandon ship or drown.
Records show that the DLP, a merger of the People’s Democratic Party, Trinidad Labour Party and Party of Political Progress groups, vanished amidst a fierce battle for leadership. The ACDC/DLP was stillborn. The ULF, Tapia and ONR broke away from the NAR in sheer disgust; MSJ, COP, TOP and NJAC deserted the PP’s downright despicable deception. Tobago coalitions emerge and evaporate unnoticed. T&T cannot afford another electoral marriage/remarriage of convenience, another debilitating coalition catastrophe.
Nuff said.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).