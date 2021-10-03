The problem with property tax

Even before Covid-19 Trinidad and Tobago was in serious financial difficulties.
A declining energy sector and the persistent growth of public expenditure fuelled by reckless spending and incompetence explain the large fiscal gaps. A reduced tax capacity, the limited scope for further public borrowing and increasing debt service payments have brought us to a conjuncture where the options are limited. The Government is now borrowing to service the public debt and savings are being depleted. There are few valuable state assets left to sell.
The loud calls for increases in public sector wages in the face of the rising cost of living have put the current administration in a dilemma. The decision to introduce the controversial property tax in the middle of a pandemic that has virtually destroyed the economy and increased unemployment and poverty to historic levels is an indication of the level of desperation.
One of the main premises of the tax is that the people of this country do not pay their fair share of taxes. This is always a good political narrative when governments fail to curb wasteful spending, squander money on poorly conceived projects and subtly use State funds to bolster political positions.
Tax revenue as a proportion of GDP does not tell the full story about the incidence of the tax burden. True, there are people who evade taxes and who use high-priced lawyers and accountants to exploit every loophole in the tax code to reduce their tax liability. But this does not extend to everyone.
People in the PAYE catchment pay their taxes up front. Out of this taxed income they service their loans and mortgages and pay for transport. If they buy a property, they pay stamp duty. If they decide to build a house they pay VAT on building materials out of their taxed income. When they spend what is left, they pay VAT on a whole variety of items including foodstuffs and utility bills. Rich and poor pay the same rate. If you buy a car, you pay taxes. If you sell a car, the buyer pays a transfer tax. A new car would cost you more than twice the value in the country of origin.
The unemployed cannot escape indirect taxes. The self- employed also pay VAT and other taxes whether their income is below the exemption threshold or not. There is a tax on the renewal of driving permits, as well as an online tax. Incidentally an online invoice normally shows several VAT payments on any one package given the variety of services involved. There is a fee to get a passport. Travel tickets also attract a tax. There is a health surcharge and a road tax. The list of taxable goods and services is endless. There is logic in the argument that when you tax too much, economic activity dries up and revenue falls.
Can barely pay mortgage
There is a pernicious ring to the property tax in the way it is conceived and projected to be administered. First, the authorities need to get something called the monthly or annual rental value which is the key concept and basis of the tax. They pick their own opaque guidelines and criteria for doing this. There is a small adjustment to get to the annual taxable value, and the tax is calculated as a percentage of this. So if you are living in your own house which you may have inherited or built with your taxed income or resources, you are being charged on the invisible satisfaction or utility you get from living in your own house.
There is an assumption that you are renting to yourself and yourself is paying to yourself. The absence of any visible income is apparently no hindrance. This is a surreal form of taxation. People who rent their property for money are in a different category.
There are persons living in houses for which they can barely pay the mortgage. There are others who have been left a shelter by their parents or husband. Some live in dwellings put together block by block over a long number of years with the help of friends and family.
The Government did not provide any assistance. Government-provided houses offer a better case for a property tax. There are other questions. For example, how would the tax be adjusted to reflect changing property values and rental income in a dynamic situation? Houses cost money to maintain. Can the house owner adjust his tax liability in relation to this expense? If the roof blows off in a hurricane is there a property tax fund to which the owner can turn to for assistance? Demanding income from an asset to which you have made no contribution is audacity of the highest order. In the case of the utilities, people pay for something they use. One can argue about the terms of payment.
The form from the Valuation Division being distributed is intrusive and reflects the mindset of the aristocrats behind this particular form of the property tax that has been embraced. Of what business to anyone is the kind of tile, floor cover or ceiling used by a house owner. Why should the Government care whether you have a drop ceiling or porcelain tiles?
A house for many people represents their life savings. They may have worked at several jobs, every day of the week, foregoing vacation and depriving themselves of a range of luxuries. They may have put greater priority on a place to live than having a car or going on an overseas trip. They may have opted for this approach rather than put their names on a Housing Development Corporation list and depend on a lottery system subject to political manipulation.
A tax on a house is a tax on real savings. A house is the only long-term savings many people have. They do not know anything about stocks, shares and bonds. Yet the Government’s main concern is to have people running about the place dropping forms in postboxes and threatening the population with massive fines.
In this country many people do not know where their next meal is coming from. In some households no one is working. Some barely live on pensions and NIS payments. The highways are filled with roadside vendors plying their trade in sun and rain. With a public health system barely functioning, families have to beg and borrow to look after their sick.
Many sacrifices
People with no income or who are barely surviving on a pension or annuity have a real problem. Having a house is not an indication of an ability to pay. Deferring payments would lead to a higher liability down the road for inheritors who may have difficulty even selling the property, which would involve other taxes such as stamp duty.
Would the Government seize a property for non-payment of property taxes is an interesting question. By passing a law the State has created an interest in an asset to which it has made no contribution. I am curious about the challenge posed to the right to own property. The Government has no idea about the sacrifices many families have made to own their house, which is their castle no matter how small or insignificant.
If the aim is to create fear in the population, the Government has succeeded. Some people have ceased making renovations to their property. Others are busy removing structures that they perceive can impact the value of their property.
A property tax at this time would not only be destabilising, but would increase the cost of living as well as the cost of doing business in an already depressed situation. Those who rent houses, apartments and business space would immediately be thrown under the bus. Any tax measure that increases unemployment and reduces business activities would likely negatively impact tax capacity. Tax formulation has to be a finely balanced act.
The author is a retired Professor Emeritus, UWI