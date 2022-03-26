God has a sense of humour. In 2017, Reginald Armour, SC, defended the Government in a Judicial Review case brought by a public servant seeking to establish the bounds of authority that the Prime Minister had on his ambassadorial posting.
By 2019, in the Court of Appeal, he won with a unanimous judgment that the Prime Minister had the authority to determine the posting of ambassadors. Now Mr Armour, as Attorney General, has to handle the complaint lodged by his predecessor against the Chief Parliamentary Counsel (CPC).
Dr Rowley, on record, said that this complaint issue was not before the Cabinet. Interesting, eh? This matter should not be just a 24-hour news story since it deals with the question of norms and lines of authority in the public service.
Mr Al-Rawi’s reported demand was, “...I expect to receive... your written acknowledgement that you, and by extension, the Legislative Drafting Department, will receive and act upon my specific instructions without any requirement for the approval of the Prime Minister or the provision of a Cabinet Note.”
The Express newspaper reported that Mr Al-Rawi appended the gazetted notice of his appointment as Attorney General and the schedule of matters which fall under the assignment of responsibility for the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs.
This attachment supposedly was to remind the recipient of his stature and authority since Al-Rawi alleged “insubordination, breach of his duty to cooperate and breach of his duty to maintain trust and confidence”. But, it did not address the counter position of the CPC, “...that the practice of drafting legislation on the basis of Cabinet-approved policy instructions is a long-established and well-known principle and practice in Trinidad and Tobago and the Commonwealth”.
Our top public servants generally remain out of sight, out of mind and far from the spotlight. This spat is, therefore, unusual. One expects that they provide the ministers with their candid views and best judgments. In the face of assaults on and the decline of trust in our institutions, these faceless human beings try to keep democracy on track in an increasingly partisan world. Some believe elected politicians should have free rein, but governing by slogan and convincing others of their victimhood does not work. Governing requires delivery of services, which requires expertise beyond loyalty.
A pliant public service that rotates with the passing of each election creates more political spoils guaranteed to reduce our standard of living and increase corruption. To silence our top public servants is to intimidate the entire service corps. The threat of being fired or disciplined would move most into silence. But being quiet, hoping to influence politicians on other later issues is a pipe dream. It will not happen. The string of Trump’s senior appointees is proof. To be clear, failing to honour one’s oath to the country is a corrupt deed.
But what of norms, as cited by the CPC? The importance of customs lies in their reconstruction of social practice and judgment about behaviour. They serve as an evaluation of what is good and right. They represent a basis for accountability for actions and processes. They are an agreement that we apply to specific choices and acts, giving us a reason for or against a possible adopted course.
For example, if we were hungry and passed a street vendor, would we feel entitled to take fruit from their tray without paying? Our status should not matter; to do so is wrong. That possible action will not enter most persons’ minds since we have internalised the norm of not stealing. We will only weigh whether to buy the fruit or wait until we can have lunch. Some persons, however, would steal because they could get away with it. The possible sanctions would restrain others. What kind of leaders do we wish for?
That question is of great significance since there is a pattern of abuse of the public purse via State-owned enterprises.
We must be wary when there is a process afoot to kill norms. The unfortunate attempt we have witnessed appears to speak to the norm and its enforcement mechanisms as obstacles to be minimised or destroyed. In other instances, we have seen rhetorical denial that norms exist. Will we get to a point where we consider policy options that were physically possible but were previously excluded? Do our leaders connect their actions to public trust?
In this instance, we are fortunate that a professional saw his office needing to act consistently over time. Failure to not do so could spell governance disaster. But this independent, courageous stance can be undermined by public opinion infused by public panic and the invocation of public interest. The law, norms and sensible restraint could then quickly become victims. We must be vigilant.
Was the CPC’s choice of an attorney cleverly designed to protect the office in the event of a change in administration? Checkmate?