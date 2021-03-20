It is difficult to discuss education in this country because it is an extension of what we do on election day. The same instincts that influence how we vote determine how we evaluate and perceive education.
John Furnivall’s theory of the plural society appears to be at work here. His take on the plural society is that in it, the competing groupings of people mix but do not combine. In some realms of existence here that basic tension can be taken in stride. For example, I don’t think it could be said that access to water, electricity or healthcare is a function of our plural make-up. We no longer have stand-pipe fights in the country because the experience is that we are all fellow sufferers, under the thumb of WASA.
We don’t have Presbyterian water, or Baptist water.
But clearly, access to education has perennially been a realm of plural tension. Almost all that tension comes from the fact that opportunity in the school system is scarce. The Government has long withdrawn from providing high-quality primary and secondary schools, deferring to the religious denominations. This has come with real problems. For example, there has been neglect of education in Tobago. The island has scarcities in what it could offer at A-Level, and this year the school system there could produce just one scholar. The absence of A-Level opportunity in Government schools is a chronic problem on both islands.
Even when there is a good Government school, such as Manzanilla Secondary, the offerings do not extend to A-Level in critical subjects, such as chemistry.
In Jamaica there are over 50 schools in which high performance in CSEC and CAPE is to be seen annually. Jamaica has no trouble filling science-related classrooms at Mona or the West Campus at Montego Bay. Black children perform well there. But I want here to back away a bit from our practical education condition, to inhale some air that leads to clear thinking about the purposes of schooling.
John Dewey, the great American philosopher, saw education as experience that was subject to constant change. Education was not “for” anything. It was a process of constant adjustment. The aims of education had to reflect change in society, to be relevant. Dewey broke away from 19th-century inheritance where education was in the grasp of church dogma, with morality being a driving goal. He based his educational theory on philosophy and psychology. Education had to be in the vanguard of social change. It had to lead to the child realising all her talents and powers. Consistent with her capabilities and opportunities. Another important sage voice here is philosopher John Rawls, whose text A Theory of Justice frames education against the backdrop of distributive justice. Rawls proclaimed the role of education is to enable everyone to enjoy the culture of his/her society, and to take part in its affairs, and in so doing to provide for everyone a secure sense of his/her own worth.
Self-actualisation is the complete realisation of one’s potential, and the full development of one’s abilities. This concept is at the top of Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Not every individual realises fullest attainment of his/her potential. But schooling should have that always as a goal.
I have two close friends whose grandchildren placed in the top 100 in the most recent sitting of the SEA. I could have wagered that these children would do this well. The parents and grandparents were attuned and capable. Role models hovering over them. Both children having attended high-performing primary schools.
My own granddaughter is just seven, and at school in Maryland. She has attended private schools only, up to this point. She is a big reader, and indeed informed me recently, during our Sunday Skype chat, that she had gone past her bedtime reading one of her Harry Potter books and had finished reading all 424 pages of it. It is easy for me to send her books via Amazon, and I have been doing that since her second year of life. She has a room full of books—scores, maybe hundreds. The nearby library where my daughter resides allows children to borrow nine books at a time per week. My granddaughter does not pass up that opportunity.
Rawls introduces the question of luck in the discussion of education. He contends that each person’s starting point in society is the outcome of a social and natural lottery—framed by the political, social and economic circumstances into which one is born, along with biological potential. Here he speaks in terms of luck egalitarianism. I have a vivid memory going back to age three, when my mother would take me to pre-school downstairs of a planning building on Nelson Street in the city, before she would get to her stall at the George Street market. That was crucial to my development. I do not remember my mother or any related adult ever reading to me in childhood.
I think education outcomes do not have to be coldly deterministic. Governments have a crucial role to play, in loco parentis, in helping to ensure especially at early stages, that children do not take the starting gun of schooling some distance behind the starting line. Pre-schooling needs to be brought into sharper focus in the country. It is one of the Government’s strongest accomplishments and potential in education. It is desperately needed in the depressed communities in East Dry River.
There needs, crucially, to be democratisation of A-Level education. The Antigua “State College” model of centralising A-Levels is sensible and attractive. It is desperately needed here, given scarcities in critical science and mathematics-based subjects.