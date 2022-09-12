The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week seems fatefully synchronous with the death of Diana, formerly Princess of Wales. August 31 marked 25 years since Diana died in a car accident in Paris. And within days of that notable anniversary, the Queen died at her country retreat castle in Scotland.
Diana’s death was a significant point in QE II’s 70-year reign. It brought change in how the royal family engaged the public – change that improved the monarchy’s standing with the people.
The extent of the public grief at Diana’s sudden, tragic death seemed to catch the palace off-guard. The royal family dithered – on protocol and on reaction, with the Queen neither seen nor heard for a while – and was accused of callous indifference.
Mourners left a sea of flowers outside royal palaces. Some wept openly. It was unlike anything I’d ever seen from the normally stoic British people. It seemed that the considerable tabloid exposure to which Diana and other royals had been subjected – as well as the famous BBC tell-all about Prince Charles’ adultery – made them feel as if it knew the royals well.
The reaction was unexpected in depth and strength. Many felt that she’d been hounded to death by the tabloid press – and indirectly by the uncaring and unfeeling family into which she’d married.
I’ll leave it to royal historians to evaluate the extent to which the public dissatisfaction and reaction represented a deep, foundational threat to the institution; but the usually imperturbable Queen was rattled. She did something she’d rarely done. She got personal.
“What I say to you now, as your queen and as a grandmother, I say from my heart”, she said at the start of a public address that paid warm tribute to Diana.
The grandmother reference was pointed. It was a nod to her public image. With her head wraps she looked like their Aunt Edna. People in the countryside near her northeastern Scotland estate would spot her dressed down and driving her own Range Rover, or – when she had greater mobility in years past – walking her dogs.
No one does pomp and ceremony like the royals, and that was a role she slipped into with ease. But she was at once relatable and royally lofty – a difficult political balancing act. King Charles III isn’t similarly relatable.
To ease the PR damage from Diana’s death, the Queen had to remind the country that she was still their Aunt Edna and that she cared. Longer term, the Palace would engage the public and media in a more accessible and less stiff manner. The young princes, William and Harry, would be at the heart of that.
Rugby and polo were the team sports of the royal set, but it was football – and the English Football Association – to which Prince William would give his services. He seemed more likely to be photographed with black England players like Jamaica-born Raheem Sterling or Manchester-born Marcus Rashford, than he was with Mike Tindall, his own ex-rugby player cousin-in-law.
Harry, who carried out many royal duties abroad before he and his wife Meghan stepped back from the family, was a popular and personable ambassador for the crown.
The Queen shifted when she sensed the public wind blowing against the royals. In 1992/93, she volunteered to pay income and other taxes, when critics of the royals said they’d become leeches on the UK treasury. However, the royal family’s operating expenses are still funded by UK taxpayers. The Sovereign Grant for 2021/22 – minus repair expenses for Buckingham Palace – is about $US100-million. Voluntary tax paying was meant to dull the optics around the sizable royal subvention.
The English essayist and journalist Walter Bagehot counselled in 1867 that “we must not let in daylight upon the magic”; meaning that royalty had to maintain its mystique, mystery and aloofness. I don’t know whether Elizabeth believed that at any point; but in any case, she opened the drapes a touch.
For the London Olympics in 2012, the Queen shot a cameo with Daniel Craig’s James Bond, in which they pretended to parachute into the Olympic stadium. She goofed around with her grandson Harry. And earlier this summer she shot a touching sequence with children’s book character Paddington Bear. She understood, to the end, how wide to open the window blinds. And she came to understand that keeping them closed was not an option.
She’d seen and heard it all, going back to Winston Churchill in the early 1950s. Caribbean prime ministers I interviewed told me that they could take complex problems to her in confidence – particularly at Commonwealth summit meetings – and she was very savvy at reading things.
She was queen when African and Caribbean countries gained independence in the 1950s and 1960s. In 2021, when Mia Mottley deftly decoupled Barbados from the monarchy 55 years after its independence, she was still on the throne. Elizabeth, the longest serving British monarch, could have written the mother of all autobiographies. She was, she said, a sponge. But the sponge was not for squeezing.
Harold Macmillan, one of the 15 British Prime Ministers with whom she interacted during her reign, was asked during his time in office (1957- 63) what he feared most as PM. “Events, dear boy, events”, he said. The Queen took the public temperature, and course-correct to minimise damage to the institution. For someone supposedly non-political, she was the canniest politician of them all.
The author is a former BBC journalist.
Next week: republicanism, reparations and the royals.