Guest editorial

GOVERNMENT’S LATEST MID-YEAR BUDGET REVIEW is a timely reminder of why it is so important for the current administration to ensure that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are no longer a drain on the public purse, and that these entities are providing services to Barbadians in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Fixing SOEs was one of the key pillars of the first Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation programme between 2018 and this year.

But, as with everything else, this reform was stalled and generally negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Government reported, however, there was some progress.

For example, the Ministry of Finance documented that SOEs’ arrears fell from around $755 million in 2018 to $61 million at the end of March 2020.

This followed what it called the rollout of reform and restructuring at a number of SOEs. The ministry also said that, prior to the pandemic, Government undertook cost-reduction measures and revenue-enhancement initiatives that were effective in delivering a structural decrease in transfers to public entities.

The measures outlined included mergers and closures, the renegotiation of costly supplier contracts, tariff adjustments like increased bus fares and water rates, and new levies on sanitation, health and tourism services. These were supplemented by measures to strengthen oversight frameworks intended to improve performance and alleviate transfer needs of the SOEs over the medium-term, the authorities added.

It was also pointed out that under the modernised Public Financial Management Act 2019, Central Government must approve all borrowing by SOEs. It can sanction SOEs for non-compliance with enhanced reporting requirements. The legislation also requires the Government and Parliament to receive regular financial reports on SOEs’ performance.

It is clear that the structural reform of SOEs has slowed and the mid-year review said that not only were some agencies requiring increased transfers from Government, for example the Transport Board, but some fell deeper into arrears, including to agencies like the National Insurance Scheme, which has its own financial difficulties to overcome.

There must be a properly structured and consistent effort to reform statutory bodies now that the pandemic has eased and Government is intensifying its effort to become more financially efficient.

Under the second BERT (Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation) programme the Ministry of Finance said a major focus would be slimming public expenditure through continued assessment of its scale and size, with specific emphasis on SOE reform.

We will await more specifics from Government on how it intends to undertake this task without major job losses or any regression in service delivery while the changes are being implemented. Barbadians, who are already struggling with a high cost of living, will also want to know if the intended reform will result in more user fees and other charges for them, as happened with the higher bus fares and water rates.

What is for certain is that it will be no easy task transforming a number of these statutory bodies from seemingly bottomless pits to self-sufficient corporations.

—Barbados Nation

Clarity needed on CIF

Next month, over 6,000 unitholders of the CLICO Investment Fund (CIF) are scheduled to start receiving the proceeds from the redemption of their investments in the Fund.

Established in 2012, the CIF was part of an innovative plan, initiated under the People’s Partnership administration, to bail out investors in what came to be known as the Short-Term Investment Products (STIPs) sold by CLICO and British American Trinidad.

Well said, Justice Seepersad

As chairman of the Equal Opportunity Commission, it was most heartening to read and reflect on the powerful message delivered by the Honourable Mr Justice Frank Seepersad.

I consider the message in that article on his call for reconciliation between races to be most timely in a period of our national life when we are faced with a number of challenges that can potentially undermine and diminish the advancements we have achieved since our Independence in 1962.

Poor conditions at senior citizens homes

While the United National Congress is making points about children’s homes in T&T, there is also the issue of senior citizens homes.

Many of the private senior citizens homes are left unguarded by the authorities. The Opposition and the present administrative should pay close attention to what is going on in the private senior citizens homes.

Pounding noise from QPCC on Boxing Day

All on precious holidays, enjoy the serenity, peace be with you.

Surely the Queen’s Park Cricket Club must be aware of the booming bass emanating from there now at 12.24 p.m. on December 26, 2022, Boxing Day.

Why, why must it be this loud to disturb an entire neighbourhood, resounding through our homes and chests?

Dutch apology did not go far enough

The following statement is issued by Prof Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies, and chairman of the Caricom Reparations Commission, in response to an apology for African enslavement issued by Prime Minister Mark Rutte on behalf of The Kingdom of the Netherlands on December 19, 2022

Go, Madam President, go

Whereas I note that the term of Her Excellency will end in January 2023 and the Electoral College will meet to elect a new President, it goes without saying that already this does not augur well for a happy new year.

Quite aside from the rumour that a serving politician may step down and seek such election, which will only be met with the loudest chorus of dissent and disgust ever heard in the Caribbean, with the exception of Haiti, I do not expect anything but acute political discord, animosity, political partisanship and mudslinging of the highest order.

Be that as it may, I would be among the first to say goodbye to Her Excellency.