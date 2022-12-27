GOVERNMENT’S LATEST MID-YEAR BUDGET REVIEW is a timely reminder of why it is so important for the current administration to ensure that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are no longer a drain on the public purse, and that these entities are providing services to Barbadians in an efficient and cost-effective manner.
Fixing SOEs was one of the key pillars of the first Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation programme between 2018 and this year.
But, as with everything else, this reform was stalled and generally negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
As Government reported, however, there was some progress.
For example, the Ministry of Finance documented that SOEs’ arrears fell from around $755 million in 2018 to $61 million at the end of March 2020.
This followed what it called the rollout of reform and restructuring at a number of SOEs. The ministry also said that, prior to the pandemic, Government undertook cost-reduction measures and revenue-enhancement initiatives that were effective in delivering a structural decrease in transfers to public entities.
The measures outlined included mergers and closures, the renegotiation of costly supplier contracts, tariff adjustments like increased bus fares and water rates, and new levies on sanitation, health and tourism services. These were supplemented by measures to strengthen oversight frameworks intended to improve performance and alleviate transfer needs of the SOEs over the medium-term, the authorities added.
It was also pointed out that under the modernised Public Financial Management Act 2019, Central Government must approve all borrowing by SOEs. It can sanction SOEs for non-compliance with enhanced reporting requirements. The legislation also requires the Government and Parliament to receive regular financial reports on SOEs’ performance.
It is clear that the structural reform of SOEs has slowed and the mid-year review said that not only were some agencies requiring increased transfers from Government, for example the Transport Board, but some fell deeper into arrears, including to agencies like the National Insurance Scheme, which has its own financial difficulties to overcome.
There must be a properly structured and consistent effort to reform statutory bodies now that the pandemic has eased and Government is intensifying its effort to become more financially efficient.
Under the second BERT (Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation) programme the Ministry of Finance said a major focus would be slimming public expenditure through continued assessment of its scale and size, with specific emphasis on SOE reform.
We will await more specifics from Government on how it intends to undertake this task without major job losses or any regression in service delivery while the changes are being implemented. Barbadians, who are already struggling with a high cost of living, will also want to know if the intended reform will result in more user fees and other charges for them, as happened with the higher bus fares and water rates.
What is for certain is that it will be no easy task transforming a number of these statutory bodies from seemingly bottomless pits to self-sufficient corporations.
—Barbados Nation