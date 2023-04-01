I support the decisions of the parents of the Nelson Street Girls’ RC Primary School children who agreed with the school administration not to take this year’s SEA examination. You, too, should agree based on the dramatic decline in the national results from 2020 to 2022 (a whopping 26-per cent decline in those scoring more than 50 per cent in 2022).
I cannot entirely agree with the purported cause of the lack of preparedness being Covid. As Prof Theodore Lewis highlighted last week, there are 14 under-performing schools in East Port of Spain. From personal experience working with boys in the Laventille area, I know many read several years behind their age standards.
The causes are complex, and I must disagree partially with Prof Lewis’ explanation. These children are victims of a “quiet violence” we do not readily identify. No guns are involved, and nobody drops dead at the crime scene. We make no connection between the money stolen via corrupt means and our inability or unwillingness to help poor children achieve their dreams and not join gangs.
In the last eight years of observing and working with small children in the Laventille area, I keep being impressed with their loving ways and optimism even as they test to ensure your motives. They are not born monsters.
In a 2001 article in The New York Times about our corruption, a woman said, “All governments are corrupt... this government cares for the children and gives money for school and textbooks.” The article continued, “The seeming lack of concern for the corruption accusations reflects both deep cynicism and longstanding ethnic divisions.”
In the recently concluded case in Miami, the core adjudicated claim was that we were robbed of US$32 million! To contextualise this, this year’s national budget for remedial education is TT$50 million, the same as was allocated for GATE students. That combined total is less than half of what was stolen. The victims of the crime are far away from the crime scene, and we, the observers, forget the story’s roots or make the connection.
Trevor Sudama reminded us about Basdeo Panday’s 1995 victory speech in which he lauded Brian Kuei Tung, Ishwar Galbaransingh and Steve Ferguson. The “parasitic oligarchy” assumed the driver’s seat: Kuei Tung was the minister of finance, and Ferguson was responsible for screening all energy sector investments. Galbaransingh screened all non-energy sector investments in the country.
Sudama claims this trio decided the Piarco airport development project would be the flagship project of the Panday administration. (Newsday, November 2010.)
Lest the reader thinks that Sudama represents a case of sour grapes, she should remember Jearlean John’s stance in the airport situation: “There was a lot of loosenesses, no real structure, and it appeared anyone could have jumped up and changed things.” John disclosed she thought there “was no fixed budget; it was like a moving target; there was no fixed plan, and it felt chaotic”.
She reported that she and Gerry Yetming never returned to the airport site because she “did not want to be tainted by anyone’s baggage”. (Newsday, February 2003.) While Laventille got the painting of the water tanks in Picton, at a plea bargain arrangement in Miami, Calmaquip forfeited US$22 million, and others had to surrender their properties to the US government. (Herald Tribune, November 2006.)
What would our children have been able to do with that sum of money? How many remedial tutors could have been hired? Instead, we point fingers and retreat to political games when the gang leaders recruit the children at the tender age of 14.
People experiencing poverty suffer disproportionately when corrupt deeds take place. They rely more on public services—health, schools, transportation—and have no leverage to seek alternative means. Health delivery issues are especially egregious when we understand that the long waits reduce the desire to seek much-needed help. The misspent money taken from the public purse leaves less for their needs. It is worse for women, who are often subject to sexual extortion when they seek help from officials. The marginalised people, be they in Laventille or Mayaro or Sangre Grande, are more vulnerable to bribe extortion from officials, big or small, and those sums represent a higher proportion of their income. Corruption damns them to be always poor. Realities of corrupt practices upon those already impoverished cannot simply be classed as “petty”.
Corruption harms economic growth and stunts business initiatives (Zucman, 2015). It robs the community of social trust (Richey, 2009) and makes us feel everybody would steal if the opportunity arose. Extreme poverty can trigger extreme violence.
Corruption is, at its core, a governance issue. Increased governmental accountability and strengthened public-sector and civil-society actions are critical since corruption changes how public funds are spent. There is a preference for hard-to-manage projects, such as airports and roads. (Ajie and Wokekoro, 2012.) This predisposition is why the implementation of the Procurement Act and the publication of the Hart Report, as was encouraged last week, are vital to our restoration of social trust and the removal of public cynicism.
The corrupt man does not pull the trigger but causes many deaths of people he may never meet. Corruption kills. As a public, we need to set aside our tribal politics and demand more and better so that all of us can live better lives.
—Noble Philip