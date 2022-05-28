The real rot

I have to say, “I told you so”. For years in this column, I warned of the spreading swampland of social decay in Trinidad and Tobago, confirmed now by the 2021 Judith Jones report of the horrific abuse—physical and sexual—of orphaned or abandoned children, the country’s most vulnerable, taking place for decades in State institutions. Yet another indication of our already thin civilisation receding further.
But our present leaders have known about it for a quarter of a century! The government established a task force in 1997, headed by Robert Sabga, which produced an explosive report on the horror at children’s institutions in the country. The report was never laid in Parliament, but became known. As recorded in Hansard, then-independent senator Ramesh Deosaran referenced the report on November 19, 2002, during a debate on The Children’s Authority (Amendment) Bill, saying it included “the extent of incest and abuse in those homes, the degree of injury that took place”. He recommended it to the then-Minister of Legal Affairs, Camille Robinson-Regis, who acknowledged that the “Sabga Report did, in fact, inform quite a number of the policies developed during that period”.
Indeed, as Dr Hamid Ghany writes, “Out of the Sabga Report”, five bills were laid in the House of Representatives between November and December 1999: the Children’s Authority Bill; the Children’s Community Residences, Foster Homes and Nurseries Bill; the Miscellaneous Provisions (Children) Bill; the Adoption of Children Bill; and the Children (Amendment) Bill. The bills were debated in both chambers between September and October 2000 and all were approved, all parliamentarians, PNM, UNC and independents, voting in favour.
Alas, we enact laws but remain a lawless society. After all the parliamentary posturings and pontifications, we do not ensure adequate implementation. This is the profound lack of caring, conviction and commitment, that soullessness, the rot at the top. Today, 22 years, four general elections and four prime ministers later, the abuse of children is as prevalent as ever. And I must emphasise. It is not only in State institutions. Child abuse is rampant in very many homes, widespread in this country. Over 27,000 such cases were reported between 2015 and 2021! This included 7,771 cases of sexual abuse between 2015 and 2018, “a gross underestimation”, says psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh. The sexually violated in that three-year period were 5,380 children seven to 13 years and 2,391 children ages one to six. Heavens! And just one in seven offences is reported! But this unspeakable degeneracy, this bestiality that children endure in this nation, has obviously not disturbed the country’s leaders. In stark contrast, one of the most civilised humans ever, Nelson Mandela, said “a society’s soul” is revealed in how the children are treated. What kind of soul do you have, Trinidad and Tobago?! Will you ever produce a Madiba? I’m afraid you have neither civilisation nor culture for it.
And child abuse is one manifestation of the entrenched swampland of social decay. So much other violence and decadence characterise this country. Between 2010 and now, over 5,200 persons have been murdered, the annual rate twice exceeding 500 in this nation of 1.3 million, surpassing New York City with 8.8 million.
From 2010 to now, averaging 1,500 annually, there were over 22,000 reports of domestic violence while many thousands go unreported. Hundreds of women have either been killed, raped or kidnapped. And as an ominous harbinger of the future, student hooliganism keeps erupting with alarming violence along with rampant promiscuity, including child prostitution and pornography.
We have an epidemic of teenage pregnancies—3,777 in four years—many girls unable to identify the father of the coming child, producing offspring to perpetuate the widening underdevelopment. The society keeps decaying from within. But governments’ talk of “caring for the people” has been all hollowness. They have done nothing to arrest the spreading swampland. The people are mere “vote-banks”, as the late Morgan Job often said, to attain the seat of power where selfishness, hypocrisy, greed, lies and repeated betrayals reign. The rot is deep at the top.
Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob says plainly “the social ills are not being addressed”, and this is the root cause of crime here. For the past 12 years, this column has been pounding that message into the head of governments. Arrest the rampaging social decay. But the rot of selfishness and superficiality have reigned at the top.
We have to ask. Do leaders ever genuinely and passionately think of deepening civilisation in Trinidad and Tobago? Do they comprehend the inextricable link between culture and civilisation? Do they appreciate how culture eventually protects a society against disintegration? Have they honestly assessed whether we have made any evolutionary cultural steps in 60 years of independence? Have today’s leaders discerned the profound connection between culture, enlightened law, a flourishing intellectual life and an eventually refined people? They have not! It therefore should surprise no one that over two decades after the 1997 Sabga report and the body of legislation it inspired, the 2021 Judith Jones report reveals nothing has changed. Things have gotten worse. The real rot is at the top.