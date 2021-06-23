The restructuring of Caribbean Airlines

At a virtual news conference on June 15, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert and Corporation Sole said that the Government cannot bail out Caribbean Airlines (CAL) to the tune of $700 million in 2021 “unless the airline gets itself ready and makes itself as efficient as possible for resumption of flights”.
The minister further said that whatever system is put in place to allow the resumption of flights, CAL will be required to make a presentation to the wider public and let everybody know what the restructured CAL would look like because the Government cannot spend another $700 million of taxpayers’ money on CAL.
On June 21, CAL announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021, recording a loss of $172.7 million (US$25.7 million) and a 75 per cent decline in revenue compared to the same period in 2020. The losses follow a similar downturn in 2020, which saw an operating loss of $738 million (US$109.2 million) compared to operating profits for 2018 and 2019.
According to CAL, until air travel regains its pre-Covid momentum, the airline will need to adjust its operations as passenger demand in the short to medium term is not going to recover sufficiently to support the existing company structure after the reopening of the borders.
CAL further said that it is required to take further steps to ensure it has a sustainable business model for 2021 and beyond. These steps include major cost reductions in all areas of the airline’s operations, specifically, its human resource complement, its fleet and other assets, and its route network.
The objectives of CAL’s strategic plan were premised upon, among other things, the replacement of the ageing Boeing 737-800 fleet with the more fuel-efficient and technologically advanced Boeing 737 Max aircraft. However, the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max fleet and the Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted the objectives of CAL’s plan and negatively affected its projected financial results.
While CAL’s proposed actions in restructuring to become more efficient are strategically correct, there are some critical areas that the Government should consider.
A critical area for consideration is management autonomy. CAL is a majority-owned State enterprise incorporated under the Companies Act and reports to the Corporation Sole. The airline is required to comply with the requirements of the State Enterprises Performance Monitoring Manual (SEPMM) as underscored by the initial and follow-up reports on CAL by the Joint Select Committee on State Enterprises (JSCSE) laid in Parliament.
The basic reality of the airline industry is that it is very dynamic, capital-intensive, hyper-competitive and highly regulated due to stringent international safety standards. Most of CAL’s operations are outside of Trinidad and Tobago in foreign jurisdictions where CAL must comply with a plethora of rules and regulations. This requires rapid, real-time, tactical and strategic business decision-making. The SEPMM requirements can hinder efficiency at CAL and stymie management, especially with Public Service bureaucracy being what it is.
Therefore, as part of any restructuring to make CAL more efficient, the Government should exempt CAL from the requirements of SEPMM. The Corporation Sole appointed a board comprising competent persons, led by a successful businessman, which together with the executive team can manage the airline as a business, in accordance with good corporate governance practices and in keeping with the Companies Act. Also, there is adequate parliamentary oversight of CAL through the Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee and the JSCSE.
Another critical area is CAL’s administrative and maintenance facilities. The condition and layout of the present facilities, which are very old, impedes efficiency. CAL requires a new “smart” headquarters with a robust information technology platform to boost administrative efficiency.
Likewise, modern hangar facilities equipped with specialised tools and equipment are required to maintain the technologically advanced Boeing 737 Max aircraft in accordance with international safety standards.
Another area for consideration is CAL’s long-term debt and liabilities.
According to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the post-Covid-19 recovery of the global airline industry, particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean, will be slow. It will also take time to restore public confidence in the Boeing 737 Max. In the recovery period, CAL will be challenged to generate operating revenues to meet its fixed and variable costs, inclusive of aircraft lease charges.
Therefore, to assist CAL in sustaining its proposed revised business model, the Government, which faithfully supported CAL and its predecessor, BWIA, through loan guarantees and cash injections, should consider restructuring CAL’s debts with some degree of debt forgiveness.
—Ramesh Lutchmedial is a retired director general of Civil Aviation.