On Wednesday, Haiti’s dominant gang leader, Jimmy Chérizier, released a video clip, surrounded by thugs chanting in Creole, “Revolisyon an kòmanse. Prepare zam nou”. In English that is, “The revolution is starting. Get our weapons ready”.
He means it. Our Caricom partner is once more on the edge.
Sunday was supposed to be polling day, with a referendum on a shiny, new constitution tailor-made by friends of the controversial President Jovenel Moïse.
On June 7, the provisional electoral council postponed the poll, ostensibly because of Covid, but in reality because of out-of-control gang warfare. They did not set a new date.
Time is tight. Parliamentary and presidential elections are supposed to be done and dusted before Moïse’s term expires on February 7 next year. Around one-third of potential voters are unregistered.
Indeed, leading legal, church and civil society organisations say Moïse’s term finished on February 7 this year. On that basis, his successor should already be in place. Since last year, the president has ruled by decree, with no Parliament.
But forget the constitutional fine points. We’ll be lucky to see any kind of election.
Besides desperate poverty and the 2010 earthquake, Haiti’s big problem is gang warfare. With more than 11 million people, their police force is only slightly larger than T&T’s.
Criminal gangs have killed 32 police officers since January, eight of them over two days on June 5 and 6 when gunmen stormed four police stations around the capital, Port-au-Prince. They seized assault rifles, other weapons and communications equipment. Weeks later, those police stations remain deserted.
A week ago, gangsters mass-looted four huge grocery warehouses to the north of Port-au-Prince over two days. Hour after terrifying hour, police did not respond to calls for help. The owners face financial ruin.
Some major roads around the city are deserted. They are way too dangerous. Traffic takes the long way around.
There has been a wave of kidnappings. In April, bandits burst into an Adventist church service, halting the hymn “The Name of Jesus is so Sweet”. They seized the pastor, his pianist and two technicians. The action was broadcast live on social media.
Kidnappers have a religious bent. Also in April, five Catholic priests, two nuns and three relatives were snatched, with a reported million-dollar ransom demand. Both Adventists and Catholics were eventually released unhurt.
Jimmy Chérizier, also known as “Barbecue”, is the key figure in Haiti’s criminal politics. In June last year, he announced a G-9 alliance, linking the leading gangs.
Before that, he was allegedly tied to the La Saline massacre, which left 71 dead in a Port-au-Prince slum in November 2018. A former cop, he was fired by the police a month after that bloodbath.
Haiti’s National Human Rights Defence Network says G-9 has strong ties to Jovenel Moïse. So do the respected Latin America analysts of InSight Crime. They say G-9 delivers neighbourhood peace for the government and stamps out dissenting voices, receiving guns and cash from unknown sources.
But this month, two former G-9 gang leaders, “Ti Lapli” and “Chrisla”, have been fighting over turf in Martissant, astride the main road out of Port-au-Prince to the south-west, and home to one of Haiti’s two fuel import depots. “Ti Lapli” has reportedly broken with G-9.
President Moïse reports that 3,000 have fled their homes to escape the fighting, sheltering for three weeks in the nearby Carrefour sports centre. That sounds like a potential Covid super-spreader. In some estimates, gang warfare in Port-au-Prince has displaced as many this year as the eruption of St Vincent’s Soufrière.
“Barbecue” is talking big. On Wednesday, he said: “The country has been held hostage by a small group for more than 40 years. This group has distributed weapons in working-class neighbourhoods, inciting us to fight each other. They have destroyed our national economy and our education system. The people have no access to health care and live in poverty. Young people turn to prostitution.
“These weapons are there to defend us. We call on the poor, the so-called bandits, the oppressed, to join the G-9 revolutionary force to liberate the country as this system of exploitation and inequality has reached its limits.
“The Tèt Kale party wants a referendum and elections to defend its own interests. The opposition is calling for a transitional government so they can squander public resources. The private sector do not pay taxes. The people are alone, deprived of everything. The tide has turned. We will use our weapons against all these sectors.”
Tèt Kale is the populist party of Moïse and his predecessor, Michel “Sweet Micky” Martelly.
Says Chérizier: “The revolutionary force G-9 asks the people to take what is rightfully theirs. Our money is in the banks, supermarkets and dealerships. We must get it back.”
So, what’s next?
International diplomats have called repeatedly for free, fair, transparent and credible elections. That would be a great start.
But in the 20 years to 2006, Haiti had 17 changes of president. Former priest Jean-Bertrand Aristide came and went four times. Moïse has appointed six prime ministers in five years. Change at the top is no magic answer.
And we think we got problems?
—Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain