Nicki Minaj’s viral tweet about Covid-19 vaccination spring-boarded T&T, into the arena of international media. However, the international response to it was just another example of how we are not tackling vaccine hesitancy in a tactful and effective way.
Like the singer, the majority of the vaccine hesitant are open to considering vaccination, but their genuine hesitancy and anxiety are often met with name-calling, aspersion-casting, judgment and downright shaming in this age of social media.
As in dealing with ambivalence to any medical prevention or treatment scientifically proven to be effective, nothing beats empathy in empowering people to becoming more confident in undertaking the prescribed procedure. Last week’s fiasco could have played off as an opportunity to teach and learn rather than one of confrontation, aversion and ridicule.
We continue to miss these opportunities to confront the root causes of vaccine hesitancy and we respond to them inappropriately. Lack of empathy and a stance that is not open-minded and not open to conversation have created more resistance through increasing hesitancy by driving the undecided to the marginal minority of the anti-vaccine community that seem to be more acknowledging of their concerns and endorsing them.
Anti-vaccine views, although very extreme, belong to a very small minority. The proportion of the global population opposed to vaccines is generally estimated to be well under ten per cent, but anti-vaxxers, as they are often called, are quite a vocal minority.
During the current pandemic and the rollout of vaccines, their views have been increasingly influencing the broader society in an age of information technology and social media. Their distrust has now been proven to be as infectious, if not more so than Covid-19 itself. Their growing influence on the undecided vaccine hesitant has seen a stark decrease of vaccination rates internationally and even here in T&T over the last few months.
Because the devastating implication this would result in fuelling the currently surging pandemic, governments and companies are currently debating whether Covid-19 vaccines should become mandatory. This debate has become increasingly polarised, dividing families, colleagues and communities. Many say it is on the verge of infringing on human rights, freedoms and even discrimination against the unvaccinated. When we weigh in on protecting the public’s health, this can be justified to some extent, but we must bear in mind that there is a limit. Becoming too coercive via these tactics can be seen to infringe on people’s bodily autonomy or right to decide what goes on with their body. This has the potential to weigh against the public health argument in the minds of many.
The first vaccine to ever be made mandatory was the smallpox vaccine in Britain in 1853. It stimulated the rise of the anti-vaccination movement that spread overseas. Today’s pattern seems to be no different. However, in the medical field it is known that the path to success is the one of least resistance. Rather than force people through policy, legislation and mandating, there are indeed simpler and more effective public health measures that focus on helping and supporting people in their decision making by involving positive sentiments towards vaccination and robust public education campaigns geared towards empowering the population towards vaccination.
The anti-vaccine movement gained steam in 1998 when a now discredited study linked the measles shot to autism. This study was later retracted because the data was found to be false. Despite this, the anti-vaccine movement has still managed to remain relevant as it saw a new epidemic of measles in recent times. It has now found a newer and even bigger resurgence during the current pandemic. The medical and pharmaceutical professions have been far from immune to missteps during the history of vaccines. The medical community should attempt to be more candid about the risks of vaccines both now and in the past. A lack of this has helped to fuel today’s climate of vaccine hesitancy and opposition.
Another historic problem that has fuelled the movement is a failure by the medical establishment to listen to the concerns of parents who have had doubts about inoculating their children. The establishment’s response then, and even now, has not come off as a patient centred one to address these concerns in a supportive way, but more a judgmental one. To build confidence one must focus on developing trust. What is needed by the establishment, especially in the current pandemic, is a message of a caring healthcare system and not just one that is putting vaccines in people to count numbers and get to the perfect vaccine. The element of human empathy which is necessary to build trust in the medical establishment is far more important now than it ever was before. Without an empathic and supportive approach, it leaves the undecided no recourse but to tap into the bottomless pit of misinformation swirling around on the Internet, fuelling fears that cause minds to be made up to not take the jab. To develop the trust needed in the Covid-19 vaccines, health bodies and experts will need, in collaboration with stakeholders like governments and businesses, to be proactive about building relationships with the public, in person and especially online.
The author is a
primary care physician