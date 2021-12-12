The right to equal education

Short weeks ago the Senate released a report titled “Inquiry into the Right to Equal Access to Education with specific focus on the Under-performance of Schools in the Port of Spain and Environs”. The guiding premise of the inquiry was “to ensure that all persons are given the fullest opportunity to develop themselves, they must be granted access to equal education”.
Education is an untouchable public good in this country, so long as your horse is winning the race. Say education and you raise a jack spaniard’s nest. The lawyers and the clerics come out, in intimidating fashion, and you feel you must go back in your shell, when all you want to seek is fairness. Do we not say in the Anthem that every creed and race should have an equal place?
Why do we have first and second choice of schools in this country? Is there any other country in the world that openly has an education system that is a layered cake? Education is the only civic or commercial good we have in this country where we admit ahead of time that the quality on offer is uneven and segmented. We don’t have first and second choice cement, water, hospitals, or electrical service.
But we have first and second choice schools. For good reason. First choice for my child. Let the devil take the hindmost.
The primary quest of the Senate committee was to examine the performance of schools in Port of Spain and Environs through the lens of performance on exams (SEA, CSEC and CAPE), making comparisons between the locale in question with the remainder of the country. The report is data-based, and provides a view across a decade.
This is the area of the country where the steelband was born. It is the area that has become out of bounds for all who do not live there. Behind the bridge and up the hill.
In this column I focus on some of the main findings.
One critical source of background data for the Committee was a 2016 report on national test results, known as the Academic Performance Index (API) report. That report had yielded the finding that “a large number of pupils in the primary school were experiencing academic difficulty”. The Senate committee noted that from this report, 78 primary schools in the country were deemed to be on “Academic Watch”. Port of Spain and Environs District had the largest number of such schools - 29 (33per cent). The Senate report indicated that the Anglicans manage 11 schools in Port of Spain and Environs. Data indicated that based on SEA results from 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2019, the following Anglican schools “consistently underachieved” -- Ascension; Escallier; Morvant; St Agnes; St Crispin’s and St Margaret’s Boys.
The Catholics manage 29 schools in the district, and while 11 consistently perform at or above the national average, the remaining 18 “persistently under-achieved” especially schools in east PoS.
The report then focused more sharply on the percentage of students from selected schools who had passed five or more O’ Levels across the last decade. For the year 2020, the results showed that the following schools had more that 50 per cent of their exam takers passing five or more CSEC subjects, as follows: Belmont Secondary, 51 per cent; St James Secondary, 50 per cent; Diego Martin Central, 62 per cent: Woodbrook Secondary, 70 per cent; Belmont Boys, 63 per cent; St Francois Girls, 64 per cent, and Providence, 91 per cent.
South East PoS had 30 per cent of their exam takers passing more than five subjects.
I must say that these are entirely laudable results, casting positive light and hope on the schools in question. These schools should be encouraged and supported to achieve even more highly. They represent possibility.
It is the case though, that alarming degrees of failure among several PoS and environs schools could be seen when looking at CSEC subjects. For 2020, the results as to the percentage of children passing five or more subjects for them were as follows: Mucurapo West, 1 per cent; Russell Latapy, 8 per cent; Morvant Laventille 0 per cent; Success/Laventille 5 per cent; Mucurapo East, 14 per cent.
These are grim results. They lead straight to despair; to hopelessness.
Such results correlate with the circumstances, and to an examination mechanism that places children into secondary schools based on their performance on the SEA. Many children in standard five may not be readers, but are pushed on by a relentless exam mechanism.
As far as the big picture of education results was concerned, over the period 2009 to 2019 the two highest performing geographic locales were Victoria and Caroni. The results showed further that over this period that worse performing districts in education in the country were in fact North Eastern district, and Tobago. Not East Port of Spain.
That Tobago is a poor education performer, at the bottom of the ladder, is eye opening, and reflective of neglect.
This Senate report on education is the best State produced report on education that I have ever read. It is data-based, revealing information that ordinarily remains out of view of the public. Although in the UK, it is the kind of data that is made available to the public annually. The focus of the report was Port of Spain and environs, and it showed us the correlation between poverty and education performance.
In the 1960s Earl Lovelace wrote While Gods are Falling, a lament on the dreadful life circumstances of the people of Laventille. Those circumstances remain. No citizen of this country who is not from East Port of Spain can drive up there. It is like a foreign country, and treated as such.
But there are children going to school there: who are supposed to learn amid the gunshots.