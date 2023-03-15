Had Labour’s Representatives not unceremoniously turned their backs on the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) two years ago, yesterday would have marked seven years since its inauguration by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in fulfilment of the PNM/JTUM Memorandum of Agreement dated August 27, 2015.
The vision was a mechanism whereby the nation’s principal social dialogue partners—Government, business and labour—would jointly deliberate and arrive at consensus on national socio-economic development policies, programmes and issues, and render advice thereon to the Cabinet.
NTAC was T&T’s longest standing institution of its nature, the only to have successfully gotten off the ground, be functional, and to have established a proven record of achievements.
Multiple appeals by Government, business, civic organisations, the media and numerous citizens for labour to return to the fold were futile.
Bringing together leaders of these sectors, traditionally in confrontation with one another, is no tea party. It calls for patience, tolerance, objectivity, maturity, high trust, grit and commitment. Parties are required to step out of their comfort zones and focus on the common good: a tall order by any standard. Quite often, loyalties can become blurred. Only the strong survive.
Two years following labour’s resignations on March 11, 2021, the question arises: what benefits, if any, have accrued to the citizenry and/or the national workforce?
Globally, labour unions’ membership has been declining steadily, and their influence waning. For example, US figures show 11.3 per cent membership: down 0.3 per cent from 2022. So, who speaks on behalf of the unrepresented 88.7 per cent? T&T’s labour movement, fragmented as it is, generally projects itself as speaking on behalf of all workers except under specific circumstances.
By consciously turning their backs on the Tripartite initiative, they have astonishingly rejected unprecedented involvement at the highest level of government policy decision-making, the Cabinet: implicitly betraying the trust of the national workforce and all who ascribe to the virtues of participatory democratic governance. Labour’s withdrawal was a retrograde step. As a consequence, Cabinet has had to revert to taking decisions without the benefit of invaluable multisectoral advice, rendered either voluntarily or upon request, for which purpose NTAC was specifically created.
That any level-headed institution, seamlessly integrated within the highest decision-making authority of a nation, can so casually squander such a priceless privilege defies wisdom, logic and understanding. Juxtaposed alongside societies where labour leaders fight for but are denied similar noteworthy recognition, T&T labour leadership has gambled away the asset, to their own detriment, neglectful of the public interest and the welfare of the nation’s workforce.
Rather than embrace the occasion for unification provided by the Tripartite platform, they have become more fractured: some constituents having veered in independent directions. They have ostracised themselves, diluted their influence and imperilled their relevance. By now they should have regretted the error of their ways and acknowledged the monumental disservice visited upon the nation.
Labour’s desertion of NTAC, on two occasions, in no way invalidates the infinite virtues of tripartism.
It was the post-World War I (1914-1918) inhumane conditions that steered the ILO toward the concept of tripartism as the ideal democratic mechanism to oversee the mobilisation of relief to a devastated and impoverished world. Now adopted worldwide, tripartism remains impregnable. What is lacking in T&T is commitment.
Had labour kept faith with the vision, there is no telling how much further advanced would have been NTAC’s strategy to enhance the overall levels of productivity and work ethic in T&T, delegated to the Ministry of Planning and Development for implementation since July 2020, coordination of implementation of the post-Covid-19 Roadmap to Recovery report, amendments to the Industrial Relations, the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits and the Workmen’s Compensation acts and, not the least, recommendations for resolving the complex public-sector negotiations which would have averted industrial unrest, Industrial Court intervention and further cracks within the labour movement.
Retrieval of the status quo is PM Rowley’s call. Only he can reassure the nation how absolutely committed to tripartism his administration was when NTAC was officially launched by him, with justifiable fanfare and lofty expectations, in March 2016.
Submissions are on record to broaden the base of NTAC’s worker representation by including well established, eminently qualified civil society organisations as members, on the premise that they manifest alignment with the legitimate goals and aspirations of the nation’s diverse workforce. This will cater for the overwhelming number of unrepresented workers, while leaving the door open for labour’s return to the fold with genuine resolve.
Enough time has elapsed for the void to have been filled and participatory democratic governance restored to its rightful space. Reconstituting the Tripartite Council is the way forward. The alternative is the risk of tripartism never again being taken seriously in T&T: regretfully destined for whom the bell tolls.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).