The schooling of Sila

SILA’S parents sometimes catch her silently crying in one of her quiet moments. Her Syrian refugee mother and father have been progressively taking the steps towards leaving Trinidad and Tobago after seven years in the country.
They have come within months of finalising the paperwork and doing the medicals and other things to fulfil the requirements of migration to the United States. As exciting as the new chapter promises to be, part of Sila is dreading the arrival of the day that they leave Trinidad.
A shy and smart 11-year old whose face easily wrinkles into a smile, Sila has become good friends with the other children in her Chaguanas neighbourhood. They’re a very tight bunch – the Syrian refugee children Sila, Tony and Juju – and the Trinidadian children in their age range.
After hitting a growth spurt last year, she towers above the boys her age. In a biological path trod by many age group peers before them, the boys will catch up in a couple of years. By that time the three-year alliances built by the gang of cherubs will be long broken. They’ll be living separate lives, far apart. It’ll mean new friends in a new and unknown place. History shows that Sila will adapt; but for now, she’s not looking forward to the impending separation.
I sat down for a chat with Sila in the company of her parents. They all speak fluent English, but Arabic is the household language. Sila joked to me that she can also speak fluent Trinidadian, with a Trini accent. Which she then proceeded to demonstrate, to the hilarity of everyone.
Her parents, the relatives she talks to regularly by WhatsApp and the Arabic language all ground her in her Syrianness, but she’s lived in Trinidad for seven of her 11 years, and is in some ways more Trini than Syrian.
One of the reasons that she and her parents are leaving T&T is that she wasn’t allowed to be part of the formal school system here, and that meant an uncertain future for her. They had to find expensive private schooling. The cost of one year’s tuition is something I’m going to keep private between parents and school. It was very steep.
Yesterday, the start of the 2023/2024 academic year, Tony (13) and JuJu (eight) entered the T&T school system for the first time in their six years in T&T. Their parents basked in first-day pride and Facebook photo sharing of their children in their pressed and pristine school uniforms.
The first day of the school year is special for parents and children. It’s about transition, trepidation and tears. Tears of joy, and tears of apprehension. None of us will forget walking through the halls of our high schools for the first time; going from being the senior-most and biggest students in primary, to the most junior and smallest in secondary. Going from sharing a building with children, to sharing one with university-bound adolescents.
Until today, the T&T Government did not sanction the participation of refugee and migrant children in formal, public education in the country. It has caused severe academic disruption among a section of the population that is already geographically and socially displaced.
For economic and other reasons, many refugee and migrant children have not had the fallback of private education. Tony missed two years of schooling. Last year, he went from no schooling in years, to Standard Four in private school. As an entrant yesterday into Standard Five – the SEA Exam cohort – he is two years older than his classmates. That’s commonplace for many of the children who were able to attend school for the first time yesterday.
Meanwhile, their decision to open enrolment to these children has come too late for Sila. She and her parents are months away from leaving for the US. They tell me that could happen before Christmas. With such a compressed timeline and because she’ll be entering a vastly different school system, they have decided to continue her education through private tuition.
At the private school that she attended last year, Sila consistently scored standout marks in her subjects and in mock tests for the SEA. She was a 91st percentile pupil, and was considered a cert for a leading high school – perhaps her first choice – had she been able to take the SEA in 2024.
For the 11-year-old, it’s all academic now. She is US-bound and can immediately enter the public-school system there. Unless the T&T Government announces an expansion of enrolment to secondary school age children, Standard Five migrant children whose parents can’t afford private tuition will be stuck after one year of approved public schooling. There’s not been an announcement from the Ministry of Education about schooling beyond primary school.
As was the case with Sila, the schooling that Tony got last academic year required a steep financial outlay from his parents, who are also Syrian refugees. Once he’s done this year, he could be back to square one. He would not be able to progress his education unless his parents pay for expensive private schooling.
They’re in a double bind. They fear that they may be unable to afford Tony’s schooling beyond July 2024; but they’re not in the emigration pipeline.
Sila is outwardly phlegmatic about the ways that her life would change – sharply, and soon – but her emotions are hard to conceal. I hope that the band gets together again.
The author is a media consultant. Details at oringordon.com