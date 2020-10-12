IT is Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) time again. Results are out, and like every year at this time, the State engages in official classification of children: those who get their first choice, and those who do not. Some will be quick to say look, everybody takes the same exam.
The process of assigning children to schools is opaque. Some people are at the table, some are not. No Baptists there.
Who is counting when they reach 20 per cent? The evidence is that some schools get up to 90 per cent of their intake in spite of what the Concordat says. It is a local game. Completely opaque. Insiders know the routine.
Some families are in glee. Their little genius got his/her first choice. Other families are in gloom. Their young member did not get his first choice. In the case of one of my young relatives, he did not get any of his choices—rather he was assigned to Mucurapo East. His mother, my cousin, told me “I am not sending him there I will find a private school to send him.” I spent a great deal of time with this boy during the Covid-19 and found that we had to cover most of the mathematics syllabus. I also noticed that he had considerable capability and is quite joyful about mathematics. He understood most of what we did but sometimes could not display the contiguity required to connect the past days work. He would do better at this as he gets older. But now he might be doomed.
The boy across the street from my house did well. I lent him a book of SEA mathematics past papers in February and I notice I did not get it back. I took that as a good sign. He passed for his first choice, St Mary’s.
So, you have two boys of about the same young age, and the Government has just given them both an assessment of what this country thinks about their capability and their worth. One gets his first choice and will be going to St Mary’s; the other gets an assigned school and he is going to Mucurapo East.
What separate messages is the Government sending to these boys? What are they saying to the one boy, and to the other? One thing the Government can hide behind is “look, they both got the same exam, and years of primary schooling, so it’s up to them where they end up.”
So, the onus can be placed on the children themselves. The Government can hide behind a curtain.
Where in the vast literature on education—on teaching and learning—can we find any recommendation that says that children at age 12 should be sorted like vegetables that came for a garden—like tomatoes, one box for Type A fruit, one for type B and the other for type C.
The act of using exam results at age 12 to send children to secondary schools of differential quality is an act of officially sanctioned cruelty. It is primitive, or name me a country of repute that does this. Schools that are designated to receive children who tested poorly are not schools where the staff have high expectations. They are not set up for A-Levels. They have no track record. Their ethos is coloured by the pall of failure that attend the theory of school assignment.
Last year I worked with a young relative who got a distinction in it in CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate). A 12-year-old and a 16-year-old are two different people.
Our model of schooling is completely arcane. The Concordat, is a colonial relic, dog-eared, vintage 1960, before independence and before we had a university. People were driving Prefects and Vauxhalls in 1960. On Charles Street in Marabella where I lived there was one car. Every house on the street had a pit latrine. No house had electricity. It is from those circumstances that our education system was born. It is a scarcity model, based on the ethos of 1960. Our education system comes out of the scarcities of the 1950s.
In 1956 when the People’s National Movement emerged there were only two government secondary schools in the country, QRC and St Georges. But we have long move away from scarcity in education. I can’t remember a single education Minster after John Donaldson (well, perhaps Cutty Joseph) who has had a feel for what education should entail. What makes it worse is the question of the ambiguity which attends denominational schooling, especially since religion and race are so highly correlated. A Presbyterian school is essentially an Indian school. Though only six per cent of people in the country are Presbyterian.
We can’t tell when an education decision is based on race or on religion. Religion is a Trojan horse in education made worse by the fact that the same sentiments that determine how we vote apply to where children are accepted.
In Falcon Heights, Minnesota, where I lived for 18 years, I saw cycles of children in my time there. Falcon Heights adjoins Roseville, and both districts have schools that are on offer across district lines. The transition from primary to secondary schooling in Falcon heights is quiet and uneventful. The children are now moving on from grade five, the last grade tin elementary school to grade six, which could be in middle or junior high school. The children have choices of school. There is no official mechanism telling parents where their children are to be sent.
It is the case though, that when black neighbourhoods in the US come into play, the issue of school placement becomes decidedly acrimonious.
SEA results determine who gets to university and who does not…who goes to Golden Grove, who takes A-Levels, who studies physics and chemistry, who becomes a doctor, who becomes a gangster. The results push children into hardened trajectories because the system is so inflexible, especially for poor people, especially for black people.
It is a cruel, spiteful, arcane, system.
What is the remedy? Well, have good secondary schools in every locale, where the intake is based on the criterion that the child is a citizen, and secondary schooling is a democratic right.
Or we could continue sending black children to the worse secondary schools based on their performance on the SEA when they attended some of our worse elementary schools. My grand-daughter is now age seven. She does not live here and is thereby spared the dreadness of the SEA.