I want to reflect here upon the second cricket revolution, which is IPL cricket in India. I am taking the replacement of cricket in America with baseball as the first one. These two revolutions have the same thing in common; they reject formal, Wisden cricket. But more to the point, they are both anti-colonialist statements. What they both reject is not so much formal cricket, as the normative English culture that has attended it—the intersection of leisure and class. A game lasting five days.
Cricket, when properly played, reflects class of the highest order. There is an umpire standing at the crease. He is the ultimate arbiter. The judge and jury. If the bowling team appeals, he can shake his head, or, he can put his finger up. His decision if final, no recourse to review.
You cannot run up to him and argue.
Stamp your feet? Dear, oh dear!
But behind all of that power lies something dark, which we can only mutter under our breaths. Umpires are fallible. Or worse. So, Lara goes in to bat and first ball there is a loud shout for LBW. The ball hits him high on the thigh. Who cares? Out! No appeal court. We down here know the umpire thief, but no, this is a gentleman’s game. The proper thing for him to do in the circumstances would be to take off his gloves and walk back to the pavilion, without making eye contact, or muttering as he passes him.
But our cricketers were thereby emasculated.
In Test cricket long time, if one of our boys bowling too fast, they say he pelting (“chucking”) more properly. That is how they contained Charlie Griffith. But the umpires could terrorise slow bowlers, too. Ask our boy Sunil Narine. They say he has a suspect action.
But Malinga is OK? Yeah. Right?
Sri Lanka have mango season like we.
When cricket is played informally in the country, like in fete match, they just leave out LBW.
Baseball relies on an umpire for every ball. He says where it is in the zone (a strike), or if it’s not (a ball). That great power of baseball umpires is a colonial holdover. But umpire calls are the basis of very many fights among players in baseball. They have now invented an electronic way to review decisions. Soon baseball will have electronic checks like in IPL cricket.
Electronic checking of umpire calls is one of the most important innovations of IPL cricket. Complete rejection of authority. Every LBW decision provokes a meeting on the field, and invariably there is recourse to the electronic umpire.
In the old days some West Indies players found that they had lost their regular jobs on return home.
The game itself runs over five weekdays, not Sunday. During games there is a break for lunch; and one for tea. There are places on the ground where an ordinary citizen cannot go.
Like a members-only stand.
We West Indian people always played that game under duress. CLR talked about that. But we had Blue Food with the conch shell. Then one day in the oval Charran Singh from San Juan was run out, and the crowd ran on to the pitch. People pelt bottle. We ent taking dat.
But this was just a revolt. Not a revolution.
So, for the first revolution, the English reformists, the Pilgrims, who left England and went to Plymouth Rock in New England did not bring cricket to America. By the way, they also modified the English language, changing spelling, and accent.
Instead, the English colonists and other immigrants invented another game—baseball. The game would be short, maybe three hours, not five days, and would be played after work, when people had time. Baseball. No lunch or tea. They redesigned the bat, and the field, and the rules. The bowler (who they called the pitcher) could pelt.
Also, no more overs. One bowler (pitcher) could throw for the whole game.
A blue-collar game.
If the umpire said you are out, you could run up to him, in his face, and argue. So, in baseball the authority figure lives a precarious existence. And that turns out to be a huge feature of both cricket revolutions.
The second revolution is IPL cricket in India. We know it is a revolution, because India, which became independent from British rule only in 1947, is now the headquarters of cricket.
Not England.
T-20 cricket is the main game now. IPL cricket, like baseball, is a professional game. Cricket is no longer taking pattern from war, where you do duty for your country, unpaid, then go back home to your job.
Test cricket treated our players like schoolboys. On a tour of India, the captain, Gerry Alexander, sent fast bowler Roy Gilchrist back home because he broke some rule. Maybe he went to a bar, or something. But you can’t send home Bravo or Sunil Narine. They are independent contractors. Try sending home Gayle.
Our local boys Sunil Narine, Pollard, Ian Bishop and Bravo act like if they on Frederick Street when in India. Big stars. They are all millionaires. They don’t just tour India. They live there.
In India the big stars include Mahendra Singh “MS” Dhoni. For night games when Dhoni goes out to bat, the crowd turns on their cellphone lights. He is their boy.
Teams wear colours, not white. Pink. Blue. Red. Yellow. Players wear sneakers. Kerry Packer had started that in his aborted revolution. The game is shortened, limited to 40 overs.
Then there is the Indian crowd—noise, dancing, when their boy does something on the field. Cricket is a family occasion; the women are as engaged in it as the men.
No polite clapping. You see the vitality of India, which has a very young population.
The crowds act like West Indians! Singing, dancing, wining.
The game has changed.
—Theodore Lewis played coconut-bat cricket and goseen when he was a boy.