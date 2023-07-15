The selfless legacy of Prof Samaroo

The passing of Prof Brinsley Samaroo witnessed reflections on the life and work of a scholar par excellence during his memorial service at the Daaga Hall Auditorium of The UWI, St Augustine, on Friday.
I wish to reiterate Prof Samaroo’s profound contribution to academic research at regional and global levels until the very end of his life’s journey. Several of my colleagues and I were fortunate to have met and interacted with Prof Samaroo at the recent Global Conference on Slavery, Indentured Labour, Migration (June 6-10, 2023, in Paramaribo, Suriname), organised and hosted by the Anton de Kom University.
He delivered a powerful keynote address, titled “The New Interlopers: Chinese, Javanese and Indian Migrants to The Caribbean”, and also chaired a panel session on “Ethnicity, Culture and Religion in Past and Present”.
Prof Samaroo’s precision and strong argumentation were premised on historical methodology and evidence to encapsulate the experiences of diverse peoples towards building more inclusive societies in the Caribbean region. His active participation at the conference spoke to his intellectual generosity and his conviction that history has an instrumental role in human development for ALL peoples.
Prof Samaroo was an accomplished historian, academic researcher and writer—but beyond this, what stands out is his lifelong and selfless contribution as an educator to ensure the progress of his students and young scholars. He was both erudite and humble; well accomplished and simple, brilliant in his recall of historical facts and committed to research collaboration and sharing of his knowledge and experiences from a global and humanistic perspective.
Having obtained his Bachelor of Arts and MA in history from Delhi University, he advised me to pursue my PhD in sociology of education at Jawaharlal Nehru University, India—an ideal place to understand cultural diversity, poverty and implications for nation building.
He was keen to discuss scientific research across fields of discipline that support and enrich the culture of lives in contemporary societies. Prof Samaroo has informed my thinking on the socio-historical context of Caribbean education and global comparative perspectives more than I can say.
On the last day of the conference at Anton De Kom University in Suriname, June 10, Prof Samaroo spoke with me about his book on the history of San Fernando. His set induction always captivated and maintained the interest of his students.
His first remark was that the town of San Fernando, in which my alma mater Naparima Girls’ High School is located, was already rooted in providing quality education since the days of his youth when he attended Naparima College. He recounted many unique photographs which he had collected to communicate an accurate and deeper understanding of persons, places and events contained in the book.
For Prof Samaroo, I think knowledge of history meant developing our knowledge of the way civilisations were built, traversing past ideologies, governments, cultures and educational progress over time to inform our present situation and decisions for the future. It is admirable that my teacher and mentor had conducted substantial research which can take his book to its publication—one of Brinsley Samaroo’s contributions to the development of San Fernando as a major city of Trinidad and Tobago. To live in the memory of his people who will continue to be guided and inspired through his pioneering works is never to die.
I first met Prof Samaroo in 1986 in the West Indiana Reserve Library at The UWI, St Augustine. This was his sanctuary where he read and researched tirelessly over the decades, even until Friday, June 30, before he became ill on Sunday, July 2. Many more generations will benefit from his writings in which he made history come alive. This brings to mind best moments:
“The best moments in reading are when you come across something—a thought, a feeling, a way of looking at things—which you had thought special and particular to you. And now, here it is, set down by someone else, a person you have never met, someone even who is long dead. And it is as if a hand has come out, and taken yours.” (English playwright Alan Bennett.)
Prof Samaroo’s research and his belief in shared humanity has contributed in no small measure to people-centred development at national, regional and global levels.
The realisation of commemorative monuments to honour and continue his legacy is needed as a gentle reminder of the quotation which he had written in his diary—“When you leave this earth, you can take nothing that you have received... but only what you have given, a full heart enriched by honest service, love, sacrifice and courage.” (St Francis of Assisi.)
—Author Dr Vashti Singh is senior lecturer in the Department of Research and Graduate Studies, Faculty of Education and Humanities, University of Guyana.