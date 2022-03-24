The Selwyn Ryan I knew

The learned professor Selwyn Ryan was buried last week Friday. His peers in and out of the academic and intellectual world have already expressed their condolences and opinions of this outstanding scholar and patriot.
What can the Dean of Docksford, with two certificates: birth and marriage, with a third to come (which I will not receive personally), say about such a dear, trusted friend? He was unlike many of our academics, intellectuals and self-proclaimed scholars, with their prejudices and contempt for those of us who were not as gifted and/or fortunate as them to earn the badge of honour called a degree.
He was a friend of the docker to whom a former eminently qualified manager at the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) penned a very contemptuous letter and signed: BSc, MSc Honours. I promptly replied to his self-proclaimed arrogance and stupidity by signing: Ferdie Ferreira, BSA (Big Stupid Ass) Honours! The poor fella never forgave me for what he considered to be an insult to him.
I make reference to this incident mainly to describe the late professor I knew, respected and admired, and even more importantly, I considered, despite his achievements and accolades, a loyal and trusted friend—something in my 90-odd years on the planet I cannot say about many of the people with whom a 90-year-old would have come into contact. Selwyn was, and Jan remains, a dearly beloved friend.
The learned professor, in his many publications on the historical development of Dr Eric Williams and the PNM (People’s National Movement), quoted me on several occasions. I wish to mention what I consider to be two of the most significant ones from his book, titled Eric Williams: The Myth and The Man, published in 2009:
“Ferdie Ferreira, another close party associate, remembers him as a ‘private person who enjoyed all the extra-curricular activities not associated with academic work or prime ministerial duties, and to my knowledge, he certainly enjoyed them. Please don’t ask me what these were’.”
Ferreira (1991) also considered him to be a “people’s man”: “In politics, people are the most important investment. Having recognised this, he kept faith with them, even his opponents for whom he had time. His charm, intellect, privacy, and capacity to listen, understand and to analyse the social and economic problems of the society endeared even his enemies to him. Once they came into contact with him, it became extremely difficult not to admire, respect, resist or extricate themselves. Williams respected the masses and kept faith with the Party and the people.”
Ferreira also observed that Williams also knew how a prime minister was expected to behave and function. “He was almost faultless in this respect. Whenever he was around or expected to arrive, you knew and felt the presence of the general... the atmosphere was always electrifying when he was around.”
For Ferreira, there were, however, two leaders, Eric the First and Eric the Second. Eric the First was the beloved master, someone whom we followed “with diligence, respect and love bordering on devotion. There was no doubt in our minds that the promised land was now within our reach and that our own Caribbean Moses was taking us there”. Ferreira (1991) recounts the manner in which the parliamentary opposition, the media and the business elite “bashed” the Afro-based PNM mercilessly, and the manner in which Williams dealt with them:
“The first five years gave Williams his sternest political test which he successfully handled [but] for which he was not prepared. In the face of battle, Williams displayed a courage and capacity during this period that few politicians anywhere in the world would have survived. Having studied his opponents carefully, he recognised their weaknesses and limitations. He always gave them the maximum amount of rope to hang themselves. His patience and tolerance with his opponents, his capacity for entertaining and rewarding them privately without public ridicule endeared most of his traditional political enemies to him, including trade union leaders and big business representatives; his tremendous capacity for timing, people and events, confusing and dividing them without their having the slightest intuition, were some of his greatest hallmarks.”
Selwyn was never too exalted and/or self-opinionated to call the Dean of Docksford, “not Oxford”, and ask my opinion on any matter relevant to the subject he was researching, recognising only too well that the Docker knew what he was talking about, he the scholar, I the reader—both in search of knowledge of Who? What? and Why? I discovered the learned professor, like myself, unlike so many of today’s local, eminently qualified, self-proclaimed scholars and experts, with all the answers for everything from pornography to astrophysics and the Silk Road, you name it, the intellectual Jack Spaniards had the answers. The professor was always looking for answers and sought to find them wherever they were available. This, more than anything else, endeared me to him.
The scholars and academics have already spoken. I can only hope that their expressions and admiration for him is matched by their desire to emulate him.
My condolences to my friend Jan and the rest of the Ryan clan. Farewell, Dear Brother.
—Ferdie Ferreira is a
founding member of the
People’s National Movement (PNM).