So, I do hate growing older. My intention is to try to remain age 35-plus for as long as can be. But the sagging abdominal muscles covered with unrelenting, unmoving abdominal fat, the grey hairs creeping into suspicious places, and the reduced stamina for long workdays followed by spontaneous limes say otherwise. Generally, I try to stay connected to the various generations; Baby Boomers, Generation Y, Generation Z and Generation Alpha, trying to learn from each. This is especially important in the workplace where I have to communicate and understand young doctors, young nurses, administrative staff and older executive members. It is almost like being an interpreter. If I can understand each, I can speak a little of their language and be able to motivate and facilitate better.
To compensate though for the growing older and the pseudo retention of 35-plus, I try to especially connect with the younger generations, the Generation Y and Z and Alpha. I try not to surround myself solely with the “when I was young, blah blah”, but instead also with the young ones who are going through their own permutations and combinations as they try to manoeuvre the present world. Who wants to only hear about pending peri menopause, knee pains and fading eyesight when they could also listen to Chronixx and the latest trends on TikTok. Watching the Gen Y and Z culture shifts also makes one appreciate the pendulum and the cycle of things.
The relationship language of Gen Y and Z is especially fascinating. Seems the younger generations have a more pragmatic approach to love and sex. There is now a term called the situationship—the grey area between friendship and a relationship. A situationship has the components of emotional and physical connection, but the persons are not exclusive, and they are not labelled boyfriend or girlfriend. It seems that the Gen Y and Z are rebelling against the relationship escalator, where the growth and trajectory of relationships are seen as a linear paradigm. Instead, with the situationship, it is whatever state works for that moment, a state that does not need to go anywhere until it naturally migrates to another space. The state could be friends with benefits, sex buddies, intermittent sex buddies or the vague “friend” as examples. Not only is there a reluctance to have the relationship progress until ready, there is also a reluctance to define or label the situationship or the persons involved.
The online dating trend and its expansion with the pandemic, the unstable economy, climate change, inflation, the threat of world war III, political upheaval, increasing crime and disruption have all had an effect on the Gen Z and there is more of a staying in the now, being fluid and seeing how things unfold without making major plans for the future.
I did some further recon with the young people with whom I interact at work and socially. They stated that there is much more work to maintain a serious relationship and the greyness was now a trend and almost automatic. With definition and labels come boundaries, restrictions and obligations. With the situationship there is no need to introduce the person to family members, there are much less expectations, less feelings hurt, in-built openness, and always a window or a door open through which one can escape.
Another factor for this new relationship trend with Gen Z and Y is that they are reacting to what they see with the Generation X and Baby Boomers, where their marriages were either unhappy or ended up in divorce. They saw real-time the hurt and unhappiness that ensued, and they want to minimise the emotional effect. Thus, they overcompensate by having situationships where there is less conflict.
With the situationship there is openness, fluidity and promiscuity, all of which are no longer taboo and, in fact, they are now more of the new normal and the trend. At the same time the situationship allows for caution and safety with protection of the emotional and mental state.
Another factor they described was social media. With the explosion of our reliance on social media there were now so many options to meet and connect. You can meet people on Facebook, Instagram, dating sites and apps like Bumble, Tinder, Zoosk. Hooking up is now easier and more accessible. More interestingly, though, the situationship provides more protection from social media. With no labels there is less drama when there is a breakup. With social media everything is seen through a magnifying glass. Every comment, picture and video can be trending and cause embarrassment and breaches in privacy. With this fluidity and lack of labels, there is less need to explain what happened or why. There are no multiple opinions and less fodder for the inevitable troll. It allows some privacy in a social media world where everything seems to be on display.
The pendulum seems to be swinging in the opposite direction. From firm marriages with extended families and varied generations in one home space, we went to nuclear families with 2.2 children living separate from the older generations. Now we move to open relationships with no labels, back to living with their parents in one home space. Sometimes it is a pendulum and sometimes it is just a cycle.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute
