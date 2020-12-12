The spreading swampland

Ralph Maraj

political analysts Ralph Maraj 

Last Sunday, front-page headlines screamed: “Monsters among us”, “Evil among us” and “Danger”, all focusing on the raping and killing of women and girls in this country.

For this year so far, 45 women and two girls have been murdered by “cold-blooded killers, jealous lovers and men with twisted sexual fantasies”. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith was moved to encourage more women to apply for a Gun User’s Licence, and has called again for the regulated use of Mace and pepper spray.

But the Prime Minister was quick to blame “PH” drivers, capitalising on the circumstances surrounding the latest victim. As usual, the great abdicator is shamelessly shirking responsibility for dealing with this decaying society in Trinidad and Tobago. Very early he declared domestic violence none of his business, telling the nation’s women, “I am not in your choice of men.” But over 10,000 women annually seek restraining orders! And thousands more remain silent. Indeed 18 women have been killed as a result of domestic violence for the year so far. Psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh calls it the “hidden epidemic”. Thousands of children are traumatised in violent homes and grow up to be angry, twisted adults. How can the Government duck its responsibility here?

It also cannot turn away from the “epidemic of teenage pregnancies”. By age 19, over 1,000 unskilled women give birth to four children in this country to grow up in the same debilitating environments, perpetuating the underdevelopment that produces criminals. Worse is the horrific abuse of children. Between 2015 and 2018, we had sexual violation of 7,764 children: between ages ten and 13 years (3,543 children), six and nine (1,837), four and six (1,604), and between one and three years (780 children)! Such monstrosity! Recently, 11 sexual assault cases against minors were heard in court. And just one in seven offences is reported. We are becoming an utterly diseased, decaying society.

Has the prime minister ever wondered how many children, bred in violence, underdevelopment, abuse and decadence grow up to rape, murder and brutalise women in this country today? Rowley says “monsters are still with us”. Instead of fatuous lament, he must do something about it.

Very early, I recommended a special Cabinet sub-committee comprising education, culture, social development, sport, the attorney general and national security, supported by the technocracy, university and other expertise, to produce that “whole of government approach” for the social and cultural regeneration we critically need. Every day the situation worsens. We have already been warned about the combustibility of this decaying society.

There are other recommendations. Dr Deyalsingh says the State must provide safe spaces for women and children, once they decide to leave abused homes; and that abusive men must be monitored closely using psycho-social assessments, restraining orders and GPS bracelets. Griffith wants it “mandatory that medical institutions report people who seek treatment for violent wounds, so victims can be protected”. He says this, coupled with the implementation of the Gender-Based Violence Unit, the Child Protection Unit and the Sexual Offences Unit—all under the Special Victims Department of the Police Service, would help to deal with this “very sick society” we are becoming.

We must also deal with schools that incubate criminality and decadence. A pupil has already been stabbed to death, another knocked unconscious, one chopped. Teachers have had to call for protection from their “war zone of combatants” in one school where a pupil was also raped. Pupils have carried out a reign of terror in one institution, attacking other pupils, drinking alcohol and stoning a teacher who locked herself in a classroom for protection. Girls are involved. An eight-member girl gang slapped a teacher several times when she tried to stop them beating another female pupil; and from two other schools, pupils were having “sex on the road, in vehicles and on people’s private properties”, stripping, kissing, fondling in public and also performing sex at the back of the class for videotaping and distribution. In one year alone, 35 schools were “hot-listed”; and in just six months of another year, 3,411 pupils were suspended for violence, drugs, alcohol and alarming sexual promiscuity.

And that’s just a snapshot. Schools have been sending thousands into the adult world lacking basic literacy and numeracy, purposeless and angry. No wonder an IDB report says Trinidad and Tobago has among the highest rate of imprisonment in the world. We also have among the highest murder rates. Murders have twice exceeded 500 annually in this country of 1.3 million, while New York City with 8.5 million people had only 289 murders last year.

And will any leader have the courage to discuss the inescapable link between our decaying society and the present Carnival when, as I have written, “tens of thousands just ‘wine’ in vacuity to largely lurid lyrics in one massive street fete, most almost nude, one step away from copulating on the streets, carriers of a generational cultural disease corroding the society for decades. This debasement has nurtured generations without ethical moorings”.

We must arrest the spreading swampland. The shameless shirking of responsibility must stop. This is a diseased, decaying society in Trinidad and Tobago.

