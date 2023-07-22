The stigma of suicide

Chances are you know someone who died by suicide. And if you do know someone who took their own life, chances are you no longer speak about that person at all. Their name has become unmentionable, the act unspeakable.
I know someone who took his life. His death ripped open a human-shaped hole in the world he had felt he could no longer live in. At first, his absence was awful and obvious, like a missing tooth. We probed at the gaping emptiness of his death the way a tongue constantly probes the empty space in the gum.
But soon after, the world closed in on the chasm his suicide had created. In what seems now like an incomprehensively brief period, life and persons moved on and it was like he had never been. Except, of course, to the family he had left behind.
For them, that human-shaped space is at their side constantly—a void that will never be filled. But for the rest of us, whenever his name comes up in a story, or we see him in a photo, the room goes silent and we hurry past the faux pas of mentioning what everyone agreed was never to be spoken of again, even though no one ever discussed not speaking about it.
The chances are even better that you know someone who attempted suicide. And if you do know someone who tried to take their own life, I feel pretty certain they do not speak about it.
The knee-jerk reaction on hearing someone we know has tried to die by suicide is often religious rectitude—how could the person even think of throwing away the gift of life that God gave them? Surely, they have doomed their souls to eternal judgment and damnation. Did they not know God loved them?
The judgment and condemnation only add to the negative feelings of the person, and the lack of understanding and appropriate support very often leads them to try again. Unfortunately, the supposed light of God’s love does not often pierce the darkness that envelopes you when you feel you are incapable of continuing the act of living.
A number of deaths by suicide have been reported in the news over the last few months. It makes for the kind of talk we like best—judgmental, speculative, transitory. We make a joke about infidelity, or assume an inability to handle pressure. We convince ourselves we would never do such a thing because we are full of the stuff that living life requires, and we move on to another topic of conversation.
The truth is, Trinidad and Tobago, the land where we collectively convince ourselves we are the happiest people on earth has the third highest suicide rate in the English-speaking Caribbean.
In fact, according to PAHO, mental disorders, self-harm and violence accounted for over ten per cent of healthy life lost in 2019. It is estimated that for each successful suicide, six people in the person’s network suffer from major life changes and are at a higher risk of developing significant psychological changes and suicidal ideations themselves.
Numerous factors are known to increase the risk of dying by suicide. These include untreated mental illness, substance abuse, chronic pain, a history of sexual abuse and/or physical or emotional trauma.
A significant challenge to suicide-prevention efforts stems from the fact that wanting to take one’s own life is an act of violence that arises from issues we neither want to speak about nor address in any meaningful way as a society.
Issues such as rape and emotional abuse, access to quality healthcare, addiction and previous attempts at self-harm are all deeply complicated social problems.
Unchecked, they contribute to the continued erosion of meaningful social beliefs and practices. These beliefs and practices, in turn, misinform our collective attitude and behaviours towards mental health.
The cultural bias we have towards those who have attempted and committed suicide only assists in deepening the unhealthy stigmas that help foster it. The shame attached to mental health and addiction issues and a dangerous misunderstanding of both their prevalence and provenance discourage the person who is contemplating taking their life from seeking help. There is also the fact that even if someone were to admit they were thinking of ending their life, many times it is dismissed as attention-seeking, or ignored because the person approached does not have the emotional tools to deal with a disclosure of that type.
Oftentimes the suicide and the stigma become integrated, with suicide leading to stigma and stigma leading to thoughts of suicide. Apart from the work and intervention that takes place on a governmental level, on an individual level, we must do better at recognising the signs of suicide ideation and breaking the stigma that surrounds it which only leads to social isolation, demoralisation and impaired social functioning.
—Author Suszanna Clarke
is an attorney-at-law.