The Sullivan vision

Martin Daly____Use

Senior Counsel: Martin Daly

Nestor Sulli­van was modestly described as manager of Pamberi Steel Orchestra when we lost him at the beginning of this month.

My few precious interactions with him and his cool, dry witticisms caused me to become aware that he was a tireless presenter of scholarly but practical papers on the root and evolution of pan music. He understood the untapped market potential for steelband music and the ability to earn foreign exchange from performances abroad.

In his Master of Arts thesis, Sullivan examined the fundamentals for further development of the steelband movement. In his numerous papers and interviews, he highlighted the business of steelband in the specific areas of instrumentation, musicianship and administration. He also laid out the history of steelband by eras, and the foundational role of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) and other Caribbean nationals in the development of pan globally.

In his presentation on the latter, he acknowledged the significance of the diaspora and concluded: “The developments in steelband/carnival in the adopted territories of T&T and Caribbean nationals came about spontaneously. Today carnival arts are part of the curriculum at schools and institutions across the ‘first world’ societies of UK, USA and Canada. This is due to the initial inputs of T&T and Caribbean nationals.

“If we prepare for the future and examine the rest of the world for possible markets for carnival and carnival arts products, we can predict a serious impact on foreign exchange earnings for our country. Apart from all the talk, I really believe that it is time that we take ourselves seriously and do the groundwork to prepare our people for this multi-million-dollar global industry.”

Sadly, we have been missing this boat. Much of the groundwork has not been done, while competing venues have been refining presentation of the arts, which we originated, as well as their event infrastructure and routes. We may lose market share to venues sharper than us despite the brilliance of our artistes.

Co-incidentally, within a few days of learning of Sullivan’s death, it was announced that Tobago is to have its own Carnival at the end of October and will move towards having an annual Tobago Carnival to take its place among the other carnivals of the world. Will the events focus on competition, or will different formats be explored?

Hopefully the organisers of this Tobago event will think carefully about what aspects of Carnival should be positioned to make a positive impression within the global Carnival arts industry, and to attract the tourism operators, leading representatives of which should be invited before we pack up the place with ministers, Carnival “officials” and their satellites on freebies.

As I wrote in 2018, when reviewing the boast of Trinidad having the greatest show on earth, “it is now acknowledged that formerly significant offerings of the Carnival product have declined in quality but have been kept out of liquidation by policy incoherent taxpayer subsidy”.

Nestor Sullivan pointed out opportunities to promote pan internationally. He lamented that on the occasions of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and hosting the Organisation of American States (OAS) in 2009, that we did not adequately promote pan music. He saw the OAS as one means of reaching out to Latin America, which is a huge market for music. We also have rhythmic linkages with African and Latin music.

In keeping with his export vision, Sullivan acted in the global market. He developed a relationship between Pamberi and Japan as a result of a casual meeting while abroad with some Japanese, who listened to a Pamberi CD and, as a result, introduced them to their Japanese connections. According to an interview in the Trinidad Guardian in 2011, Pamberi began touring Japan in 1993 and, apart from a two-year break, “we have been playing there ever since”.

My limited experience working with performing groups in steelband and dance has shown me that exposure internationally readily leads to other engagements abroad. The performances of authentic top-drawer artistes in well-produced conditions sell themselves.

Perhaps the refreshed Tobago House of Assembly will encourage its promotional agencies to limit the insatiable desire for partisan control and to avoid the accommodation of mediocrity for political ends.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Creating a failed state

Creating a failed state

Rarely do I use poetry in my prose, and rarer still my use of such an extensive quote to open my column. However, as I pondered the issue I want to address, and to bring it to life quite differently to readers and, hopefully, more readers and leaders in the society, those considerations guided me to one of Scotland’s great men of letters, Sir Walter Scott. He succinctly summed up the depths to which many leaders and their vocal supporters descend into and the ostracism they deserve for such sins.

All’s well that ends well

All’s well that ends well

After being forced to back down, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly could not resist taking a potshot at the media, saying its “treatment” of the ministry’s SEA fiasco would have “no doubt exacerbated” the “hardship” suffered by the two pupils involved.

That sinking feeling

That sinking feeling

When I saw the Prime Minister complain recently that “the delivery of justice in Trinidad and Tobago is unacceptably slow, with people languishing in remand yard for years”, I was quite taken aback. Was Dr Keith Rowley now criticising Chief Justice Ivor Archie whom he had protected so vigorously before?

The Sullivan vision

The Sullivan vision

Nestor Sulli­van was modestly described as manager of Pamberi Steel Orchestra when we lost him at the beginning of this month.

My few precious interactions with him and his cool, dry witticisms caused me to become aware that he was a tireless presenter of scholarly but practical papers on the root and evolution of pan music. He understood the untapped market potential for steelband music and the ability to earn foreign exchange from performances abroad.

Good guys and closed doors

Good guys and closed doors

This quote came back to life last week as we tried to digest the horrors of domestic violence in our land. We attempt to make sense of them in vain since we report on them on an individual case basis. There is a pattern. We have to ask different questions about these crimes. While it is easier to ask neighbours and friends about the redeeming qualities of the perpetrator, we should ask why men kill their women.

I am the State!

I am the State!

One is always flabbergasted by how democracy functions (or malfunctions) in Trinidad and Tobago. Recently there was a Cabinet reshuffle in the Government. Clarence Rambharat, the Minister of Agriculture, resigned. He expressed his desire to return to Canada to be closer to his family and yet one week later he was named or, as the Express describes it, “rocked back” into power.