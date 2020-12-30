The history of a nation is made up by many different narratives, or stories about its past—narratives which are being constantly written, revised and expanded. The classic colonial narrative was replaced by an anti-colonial, Independence one which we can associate with Eric Williams, the historian who was the dominant leader of that era.
Many other narratives tell stories about the experiences of different ethnic groups making up T&T’s population. Of course the two major ones, those of African and Indian descent, dominate this. But we also have interesting narratives about the smaller ethnic communities.
Publications by academics like Arie Boomert and Maximilian Forte, as well as the work of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community and other newer organisations, tell the story of the First Peoples. There’s the French Creole narrative, reflected especially in the many books by Fr Anthony de Verteuil. Jo-Anne Ferreira has written on the Portuguese in T&T; the Chinese experience has been portrayed in books by Trevor Millett, Kim Johnson and Walton Look Lai.
To celebrate its 70th anniversary (no small achievement), the Syrian Lebanese Women’s Association has published a comprehensive and well researched book, Finding a New World—A History of Syrian-Lebanese Settlement and Culture in Trinidad and Tobago and in Barbados 1900s-2010s. It’s by George Nader, a retired professor at Trent University in Canada.
It’s a serious publication based on substantial research, but it’s also an “insider” history, by a man born and raised in a Trini Syrian family.
Nader starts with a very useful summary of the history of what became Syria and Lebanon from ancient times up to the 20th century. He explores why so many of the area’s Christian inhabitants, living in provinces of the Muslim Ottoman Empire, wanted to seek a better life elsewhere. Then he focuses on the arrival of immigrants in Trinidad from the 1890s onwards, with “waves” in the early 1900s, again in the 1920s/30s, and a third one between 1946 and 1960.
He shows how permanent Syrian-Lebanese settlement had emerged by 1920, and brings out the urbanised nature of the community in Trinidad.
Nader is an academic (urban geography) and this is reflected in his careful analysis of demographic and statistical data about the community in 1946, based on the colonial census of that year (Chapter 4). In 1995, he undertook a quantitative sociological and demographic survey of the “Syleb” community, and its very interesting findings are reported in Chapter 7. (Chapter 8 is about the Syrian-Lebanese in Barbados, where he also did a survey in 1995.)
In the last two chapters, Nader considers “participation, integration and contribution” of the community in T&T up to 2015. He concludes that “up to at least the 1960s, it can be said that there was a strong Syleb sub-culture in Trinidad”. It was, however, “intangible... to be found in family, extended family and inter-family relationships—a feeling of shared origin and shared history which gives confidence in friendship and marriage loyalties”. It still exists today (ie, up to 2015), but has inevitably been changed by time, by economic success and by some degree of out-marriage.
Nader notes that the Syleb community, defined as those with at least one forebear born in Syria or Lebanon, numbered perhaps 2,000 in 2015—around 0.10 per cent of the national population. But, because of its remarkable economic performance, it has “a very high visibility” and “a very high sensitivity to stereotyping by the wider community”.
The SLWA, in publishing this well researched, lavishly illustrated and handsomely produced book, has done the nation a real service. The “Syleb narrative” has been interestingly developed by George Nader, contributing to the mosaic of the national story.
• Bridget Brereton is professor emerita of history at The UWI, St Augustine