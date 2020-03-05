On January 3, Dr Li Wenliang was summoned to the Public Security Bureau in Wuhan, the Chinese city in which he lived. The 34-year-old ophthalmologist who lived an ordinary life must have surely been surprised to learn that he was being accused of posing a “threat to the social order”, a serious crime in China. Police made Li sign a letter stating he was guilty of “spreading rumours”. These “rumours” had started on December 30. That day in a private online message, Li sent a warning to other doctors saying he had noticed an outbreak of a mysterious and severe respiratory illness in Wuhan. Today that illness has a name: COVID-19 or more popularly , the coronavirus. And on January 30 Li himself would be diagnosed with it.
It’s not a surprise that when confronted by the outbreak of coronavirus, the first instinct of Chinese authorities was to ensure that officials did not look incompetent as opposed to the lesser issue of protecting public health. A country under a dictatorship is like a human body infected with a debilitating disease. It’s a virus which spreads to every area, paralysing all freedoms and censoring all thoughts. The aim of this virus is complete control. The symptoms of dictatorship may appear benign at first. A small coughing up of constitutional rights here, a runny bill to expand police powers there. A mild case of limiting press freedoms. Nothing to worry about, you might think. But things get nasty quickly. The coronavirus has not yet reached us here in T&T. But some dangerous pathogens are lurking in the air.
Take for example the Government’s amendment to the Interception of Communications Bill 2020. This bill purports to enable authorities to intercept illegal communications made by prisoners. But it does far more than that. It also allows the expansion of intercepted communications beyond criminal proceedings to include civil and tribunal matters. It also seeks to remove the need for a warrant to intercept communications to be used as evidence in court. This is the type of mass state surveillance which made it possible for Chinese authorities to spy on Li. In fact, in a moment of irony Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi recently said he was looking at the possibility of prosecuting members of the public for sharing “fake news “ about the coronavirus, thus opening a Pandora’s box to the very same draconian laws which seek to give the state control over reality and which was used against Li for trying to warn others about the virus.
The Interception of Communications Bill 2020 is emblematic of the way in which the Government has chosen to act over the past four years. Whether it was the Bail Amendment Bill (2019), the proposed Cyber Crime bill (2016) or the Unexplained Wealth Bill (2019), all concerns over constitutional rights, and potential state abuse, is treated with complete disregard. The Orweilian idea that citizens’ rights need to be curbed in order to protect citizens is a concept that many government supporters appear willing to swallow.
The manner in which Prime Minister Keith Rowley has treated the Law Association and its legal battle with the Chief Justice, dismissing critics as UNC operatives, also demonstrates how the Government views itself as a ruling monarchy, above reproach, and not elected officials answerable to the public. To paraphrase George Orwell, “all animals are equal, but some animals just like kankatang”.
Of course you can’t control a society unless you control the economy and here the Government has displayed its worst tendencies towards authoritarianism. Economists pointing out our anaemic growth rate and overvalued dollar have been shouted down. The six pillars which Minister of Finance Colm Imbert spoke about in his budget have all collapsed. Despite this everything is fine and it’s only the naysayers who can’t see it.
Questions over the sale of the Petrotrin refinery shouldn’t be asked because that’s unpatriotic, especially questions about the Patriotic Energies company. Recently a decision was made by Customs and Excise to bond all imports, meaning even small items such as a computer cable would need a broker to clear it. The increased costs will effectively destroy small and medium sized businesses who depend on quick sourcing of supplies from abroad. Who is responsible for this? Who knows? Dr Keith Rowley’s Government doesn’t feel the need to provide explanations. But no need to fret. As Venezuela as shown, you can still go conga line dancing even if no one has toilet paper.
There are now nearly 100,000 cases of the coronavirus worldwide, accounting for over 3,000 deaths. Sadly, Dr Li Wenliang was one of those victims, passing away on February 7. Li did not die from the coronavirus, but from a desire by others to suppress the truth and control reality. That is also how democracies die.
•Darryn Boodan is a freelance writer