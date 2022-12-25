The teacher

So, my main job is a lecturer with The University of the West Indies. Essentially, I am a teacher and twice a year we have postgraduate exams. Postgraduate students in medicine are those who are already doctors but they are doing further studies to become senior doctors, either with a diploma or an additional specialty degree. These are high-stakes exams, after which one can be eligible for promotion to a more senior position.
For most students, though, success in the final exam means their lives can go back to some sense of normalcy. They can now just focus on normal hospital work, their families or just watching a crap movie and not having to think about weekly classes, presentations and making corrections on their thesis.
Usually after exams when we give the students feedback on their success or failure, there is a range of emotions. For many of the students, as usual they were thankful to the administrative staff and the lecturers who trained, guided and cajoled as necessary. Some cried, other were a bit numb, and some just wanted to go celebrate with family and friends. As lecturers, we would also give them exit-exam life-advice blurbs about going forth to the new challenge and that although the exam was an end, it was also a beginning to the next journey.
For this year, though, one student was slightly different, and the reaction gave me pause. He thanked everyone as usual and then pulled out memorabilia of the occasion he had met one of the lecturers earlier in his career and how just that one meeting, that one act of mentorship and kindness, steered him to where he was today. I was like, “Wah”. A few things struck me.
Firstly, he actually remembered that episode from so many years ago. My memory usually lasts for, like, one year—two years, tops. He remembered meeting that lecturer when he was now starting as a green junior doctor, which would have been a good many years ago. Secondly, he kept that memorabilia from since then. When doing end-of-year cleaning and clearing, I would usually throw away things I do not use regularly. That episode would have had to have made a major impact on him.
I started looking around my house for memorabilia I had kept for years. I guess the longest-running thing is a single orange buoy from fishing nets. I had it since I was in primary school. On the four flattened sides of the buoy, I had written the words: Cumana, beach, Joanne, Rawle.
Rawle was my oldest cousin and best friend at that time, and life then was mainly beach during the holidays with my Uncle Cyril. Every day was spent literally going exploring some different pathway with my uncle and other cousins in tow, maybe getting fresh fish from the fishermen to carry home to cook, eating sea grapes or other fruits, and of course swimming in the deep blue sea. This was during childhood years, so it remained in my memory.
For the student, though, this was the impact of one encounter with a teacher that steered him to the senior doctor and man he was today. So, this got me reflecting further as to which teacher made the greatest impact on my life. Probably Sherwin Pavy. He was my teacher in primary school, and I also think the principal of the school then. What I remember about him was not the teaching of mathematics and English.
I have this memory of me as a child reading a book during recess in primary school. It was Enid Blyton, the hottest author at that time for children’s books, and I wanted to know how the book ended and could not wait for the end of the day. And he was like, that was fine. During recess one could read a book, go play outside or do whatever. I think he said some other things to me, which amounted to: one could think inside the box, outside the box and, even better, think and know there was no box.
Teachers, parents and general society probably underestimate the impact teachers have on students at any age. The impact is especially significant at a young age, but there can be a similar impact even as an adult. What we probably also underestimate is the impact of unofficial teachers and mentors. Persons don’t have to be official teachers to guide and counsel. They can come in many shapes and sizes. What is probably most common, though, is that most persons are not aware they are a mentor and teacher.
Often junior persons follow and mirror. People do not often do what is said, but they observe and follow what is done. This is especially true for parents, guardians and leaders, but also for persons who are senior and in positions of power.
It is probably important for us to have awareness of our responsibility as mentors and guides. Even if we do not realise it, there is usually someone, sometimes unseen, following and taking our lead. There is usually someone impacted by our encounters. Sometimes we have to be aware of the innate power and responsibility of our behaviour—not for ourselves, but for the unseen.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is a paediatric emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.