The threat that is Covid-19

When the English philosopher John Donne declared that “no man is an island entire of itself” he could have been delivering a futuristic warning to today’s richer countries to pay brotherly attention to smaller and poorer nations.
Covid-19 has cemented Donne’s powerful message in the most dramatic manner. Richer countries must be less selfish in ensuring the accessibility to Covid-19 vaccines if the world is to rid itself of the virus or so control it globally as to make social and business intercourse among nations a reality once more.
It is totally blinkered and unacceptable that some of the larger nations have not seen the wisdom of making vaccines available to some poorer nations. The state of chronic underdevelopment renders these mini states incapable of purchasing the vaccines and funding the necessary medical retrofitting and expenditure to make their populations safe.
And the ubiquitous nature of the virus and the ease and fluidity of international travel makes the presence of the virus anywhere a threat of the virus everywhere. If it exists in any part of the world, a concerted global response is therefore required.
It is the pervasive scope of the virus and its ripple effect on governance systems that make it such an insidious threat. Economies have been turned upside down. Educational systems are disrupted and stretched to breaking point, and health systems in parts of the globe are held together by the extraordinary dedication of overworked and hard-pressed medical professionals
Sheer common sense should remind us that we are in this together, but it may not. We need repeated calls for international agencies and their member countries to support efforts of leaders from smaller countries.
These smaller states have had to take on new debt on economic bases that are already in so advanced a state of disequilibrium that last-resort approaches to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are inevitable.
These are indeed difficult times in which the expenditures necessary to combat Covid-19 have pushed some nations to the brink of financial and social disaster.
The calls to action of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and other small state leaders must not fall on deaf ears. They must reverberate among straight-thinking leaders in their larger corridors of power. The two-year suspension of interest payments on Covid loans is a reasonable call to allow those hard-pressed smaller nations a moment of fiscal space in which they may seek to regularise their economies.
Covid-19 is a transnational pandemic, but its collateral damage has shaken economies to breaking point. The IMF has led the way in being responsive to the financial realities facing borrower nations and has taken a flexible approach to applications for increased financing.
But the actions of the G-7 group of richer nations and the impositions of the European Union and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in thwarting the growth of international business sectors in small states are almost as damaging a dagger as the virus is.
The surest method for larger nations to endanger their own economic and social welfare is to ignore the social and economic realities of their smaller nations.
Our call for brotherly concern among nations is to emphasise that in the modern world we are deeply interconnected. Thus global well-being cannot exist without national well-being.
The Covid-19 virus has proved that no country, however large, is an island entire and of itself.
—Courtesy the Barbados Nation