The shocking killing of Akilli Charles must not be allowed to become another unsolved murder.
Nothing should be off the table, given the broad range of possible motives extending from possible gang pressure to high-level conspiracy.
If all that we have been told about him is true, then this is a murder compounded by the tragedy of a worthy life lost.
The State had challenged a ruling at the Court of Appeal, which held that the Bail Act of 1994 was unconstitutional. This was in February this year, and the matter then went to the Privy Council. Judgment from that court came in only last Thursday, and it upheld the position that there are circumstances in which murder accused can indeed apply for bail.
This verdict represented Charles’ success in challenging the long-held position against bail for murder accused in any and all circumstances. He had originally been in prison on remand as an accused in a murder which took place in 2010, but his first challenge against the State saw him released in 2019 on a no-case submission.
Last Thursday’s Privy Council ruling registered a landmark shift in the application of this country’s bail laws, and marked the culmination of the long battle which he undertook. Stung by the unfairness of his incarceration over those nine years, he embarked on this quest for justice, which itself set a precedent for others who may find themselves in similar situations. The marker which was set, based on this ruling in his favour, cements the position that henceforth, anyone charged with murder in Trinidad and Tobago can apply to the High Court for bail.
It is no comfort to anyone, not to his name and his image, nor to that of his mother and other members of his family, however, that he has now lost his life to murder. But his name will henceforth be associated with this fundamental shift in the country’s dispensation of justice with respect to the consideration of those accused of murder.
Among the big questions now to be answered is why was Akilli Charles gunned down. By the manner of its execution, this hit has all the makings of a contract job on a young man who perhaps had the temerity to say no. Police are said to be working on the theory that he was killed for refusing to join a gang in the Diego Martin area. If they know that much, then solving this crime should be well within their reach.
We note for emphasis here, however, that there remains a wide gulf between what police investigators seem to know about the operations of crime syndicates in the country, and their effectiveness in dismantling these networks.
The killing of Akilli Charles now drives a dagger straight to the heart of any sense of comfort some of us may be disposed to embrace in this battle against wanton criminality.
Criminals and their commanders continue to appear to remain aloof from, and indifferent to, any and all of the efforts aimed at suppression of their actions and their operations. This killing represents for many of us a frighteningly new, cold, dark day.