In a few days the nation will mark the 176th anniversary of the first arrival of immigrants from India on May 30, 1845. They would come every year up to 1917, except for a short break between 1848 and 1851, transforming the local society.
By far the most famous descendant of these indentured immigrants is VS Naipaul, the only person born and raised in Trinidad to have won the Nobel Prize for Literature (2002), who was often described as the finest English-language writer of the second half of the last century.
Naipaul was the grandson of immigrants from India on both sides: his maternal grandfather, Capildeo Maharaj or Pundit Capildeo, arrived in 1894, while his paternal grandfather, Naipaul Maharaj, came as a baby with his mother some time in the 1870s. Both were Brahmins from North India. The Capildeos and the Naipauls are famously portrayed in what many (including myself) consider his masterpiece, A House for Mr Biswas.
Reading Andre Bagoo’s collection of essays, The Undiscovered Country (winner in the non-fiction category of the OCM Bocas Prize this year), I was struck by his piece entitled “Naipaul’s Nightmare”—I had previously heard him being interviewed in a 2019 two-part BBC documentary called The Trouble with Naipaul, presented by Shahidha Bari.
Bagoo points out that the massive biography of Naipaul by Patrick French (2008) contains “a secret that possibly changes everything about the way we should see Naipaul”. The “secret” is his revelation to French that as a boy, for a couple of years when aged between six or seven and nine, he was repeatedly sexually abused by an older male cousin. Appearing quite early in the book, Naipaul seems to dismiss it as unimportant, saying to French “I think it is part of Indian extended family life... it happened to almost everybody”. But he also says “it was done in a sly terrible way and it gave me a hatred, a detestation of this homosexual thing”.
Bagoo suggests that the experience deeply traumatised Naipaul, and may help to explain, though not forgive or justify, the homophobia (hatred of gays) and misogyny (contempt for women) that seem to be present in much of his writing (fiction and non-fiction) and in his frequent statements to the media.
Of course, Bagoo is too sophisticated a critic to push the point too far; as he says, “it’s no doubt unwise to try to reduce entire lives to a single set of motivations, impulses and events”. He suggests that paying attention to the childhood abuse events can “tease out the complexity of the overall writing personality”; and certainly “there is a lot of complexity” in Naipaul’s.
Bagoo, like so many others, notes that anxiety, pain and even despair “stalks the writing” and, indeed, the writer’s life. “Certain things are so painful that one prefers not to be reminded of them,” Naipaul once told a British broadcaster. Might the traumatic abuse have been one of them, and might it have influenced his life and work?
We will never know, of course. But Bagoo thinks that “by this admission into the evidence of his own frailty, we can restore curmudgeonly Naipaul to the type of complexity he so zealously denied many of his subjects”. Some of us revere him for his brilliant insights and wonderful writing, others detest his misogyny, homophobia and contempt for nearly everyone and every place he considered inferior—many, including myself, do both at the same time, of course.
But it’s impossible to ignore Naipaul, which is why Bagoo’s essay should be read by everyone interested in the nation’s brilliant and wayward son.
—Bridget Brereton is
professor emerita of history
at The UWI, St Augustine