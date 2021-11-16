The trust equation

AFTER expensive and intensive study and in-person experience with established systems in the US and in Jamaica, a Trinidad and Tobago debates commission collapsed in 2015, just about five years after it had been heralded into existence.
It was the result of a grand effort by some of the most respected personalities at the heights of the country’s business and public interest sectors. The collapse came in the heat of the preparations for the general election in 2015, with a proposed debate between the then prime minister and the opposition leader. At least one public commentator appeared to chortle over the notion that those involved had “bungled” the arrangements. “Trust” was said to have been damaged, and it appears six years later that this was irretrievable. The leadership of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce had been the driver behind the effort. Those intimately involved at the time appeared deathly afraid of broaching the subject, even for discussion.
This is regrettable, after what appeared to have been such encouraging beginnings. The kick-off event surrounded the local government elections in 2010, and then the Tobago House of Assembly elections in 2013.
Responding to a question on the issue in the air around the 2020 general elections, political scientist Dr Hamid Ghany said essentially, there had to be a revival of trust.
In a statement two weeks ago, David Abdulah was endorsing the call for more citizens to get vaccinated in the fight against the Covid-19 virus. Latest figures suggest that we are in much worse shape than we ought to be, and every indication is that things are going further south. Dr Avery Hinds made a back-stiffening prediction two days ago that any day now, our daily infection rate will hit 1,000 cases.
Asked why the constant, incessant messages for people to get vaccinated are still not achieving desired results, Mr Abdulah put as item number one, a lack of trust in the Government. At least on this issue. More than 332,000 persons voted for the party in government in the last general election. This was 13,000 more than voted for the party in opposition. This represented a voter turnout of just over 58 per cent. Both of these principals are among the fully vaccinated.
At the time of writing, some 627,187 persons were listed as fully vaccinated. This represents 44.8 per cent of the adult population, the targeted group. It is far from the 70 per cent said to be the aspired level of comfort for us, the “herd immunity” figure being sought.
“Trust the science,” the young lady has been earnestly telling us each day, “not the WhatsApp forward.” Hers and the ton-load of endorsements by popular names, faces and voices as well as authority figures from across a range of fields are being drowned out. Social media is said to be the devil.
The Pew Research Centre in the US recently found that young people are less trusting than their elders. In the study titled “Trust, Facts and Democracy,” 36 per cent of those surveyed said their positions were influenced by government performance. “Either too much, too little, or nothing at all.” A key finding was the extent to which “money has corrupted the government” and about how “organisations control the political process.” There is said to exist a mistrust of science and wide-ranging differences regarding some emerging scientific and technological developments. Views differ significantly, by race and ethnicity, as well as by levels of scientific knowledge.
Coming from the best intentions in the world, the incessant appeals for us to “take the jab” keep running up against some of those living realities.
Researchers in one region of the Indian state of Kerala, found “a mix of religious reasons and propaganda,” behind anti-vaccination groups there, much of it spread via social media.
When he railed months ago against what he saw as the unquestioning support of many in our midst for any variety of supposed elixirs found in drug stores and on street corners, the Prime Minister was gazing directly into this preference abyss.
In The Trust Edge (2009), David Horsager lays out 12 barriers to trust. Fear is listed as Number Seven. Horsager says this is a human and obvious one. “We most easily trust the familiar. If we don’t understand something it is hard to trust it.” Barrier Number Nine is individualism and Number 12 is “a focus on the negative”.
We are right in there with the people whose views are counted in such research.
And just for observation: the conferment of the honorary doctorate on Dr Parasram. It may well have been meant to buttress his acceptability as the principal expert making the near daily exhortations to us. Good for his CV, but will it help carry the day, across the population regarding the trust deficit?
Andy Johnson
is a veteran journalist