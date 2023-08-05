The truth about politicians and ourselves

Why do thieves never target the homes of politicians? Basic professional courtesy. Why are there laws to deter us from stealing, lying and cheating? Because the Government hates competition.
Okay, okay, indulge me with one more. A politician was asked what was his policy on alcohol consumption. After several minutes of careful deliberation, he answered, “If you mean the drink sent by Satan to poison the body, destroy the mind, is a leading cause of road accidents and domestic violence and ruins the very fabric of society, then I am vehemently against it.
“However, if you mean the beautiful drink used to celebrate special events going back to Jesus Christ turning water into wine at the wedding at Cana and an enormous source of tax revenue that’s used for good, then I support it 100 per cent. And I won’t change my mind, no matter what you say!”
The jokes, as the expression goes, write themselves. As sure as the sun will rise in the morning—to make use of another prosaism—the words and actions of politicians will be held up to scrutiny and will, almost inevitably, be found lacking.
Disappointment with the political sphere came from a surprising source recently, when someone of no less eminence than the Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr Keith Rowley, stated he was alarmed to find the presence of persons associated with criminal conduct being accepted and even welcomed into the political arena. Ever the Devil’s Advocate, I’d submit that most members of the general populace would argue they thought it was a prerequisite.
There has long been a dichotomy between the people’s expectation of their government—especially during elections—and what they perceive the government as actually delivering.
Trust in the government has, in general, been in steady decline for decades in the Western world and there is a strong sense that failure to deliver on campaign promises, chronic underperformance, and gross corruption inter alia lie at the heart of this troublesome twin of distrust and disgust.
The general sentiment appears to be that the social contract that exists between the government and its people has been broken and that the fault lies squarely on the shoulders of the politicians.
One could argue that as our concept of what constitutes progress evolves, the resultant decline in our satisfaction with the government stems from its struggles to keep pace. What represented a “good life” ten years ago falls way below that standard now. After all, it was during the Covid-19 pandemic that we realised Internet access—what had up to that point been perceived as a luxury—was in fact a basic utility, commensurate to access to electricity and public roadways.
Hand in hand with that, however, is the expectation—no, the insistence—that politicians are supposed to be better than us somehow, a noble, altruistic breed that we elect to serve us. And that, I wish to posit, is the very heart of the problem.
There is a deep crack—indeed, an irreparable structural fault—in the foundation of this demand on our part as citizens. Politicians are not some special subsection of the species, carefully selected at birth and whisked away from the general populace to be raised in accordance with the strictest of standards, like so much bipedal Wagyu cattle. They do not spend their formative years in a modern Arcadia, being educated in accordance with the four virtues of Seneca, to emerge full formed in adulthood to lead us, perfectly. They are us.
We give birth to them and either coddle or abuse them through their infancy. We tell them they are superior to others by virtue of them just being themselves, or we tell them they have no worth at all, in transference of our own, unresolved traumas.
We teach them breach of trust is okay when we have affairs we convince ourselves they don’t know about. They watch us disregard our neighbours’ right to enjoyment of property and they never learn that their rights end where another person’s rights start.
We boast about short-paying others and they learn cheating is a way of outsmarting others, a way of asserting one’s dominance and worth. Politicians are a mirror that reflects our own fractured selves.
When he expressed his shock over the corruption of the standards expected from a political party, the Prime Minister observed, understatedly, that society has changed. And he is, of course, correct.
Society has changed because we the citizens who comprise it have changed. But we cannot sit in our bars and office spaces and cars and complain about the ugliness we see in those we have elected to represent our interests in government because that is exactly what they are doing.
Politicians ARE representing us and doing an excellent job of it. We just don’t like what it says about who we truly are.
—Author Suszanna Clarke is an attorney-at-law.